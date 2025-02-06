Bnz Breakers Center Dane Pineau Announces Retirement

BNZ Breakers center Dane Pineau has announced his retirement from the NBL after eight seasons.

The 30-year-old made his return from a meniscus tear in Wednesday night’s final game of the season against Illawarra Hawks, marking his 165th NBL appearance.

“I told the guys in the locker room that I had time to think when I was injured, and this was my last NBL game,” Pineau said post-match.

“The boys really got around me tonight and those last few minutes didn’t mean much to anyone else but me and I really appreciated it.

“I’ve had an awesome time and I want to thank the NBL so much, especially the Breakers as well as Phoenix and Kings.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, it’s been eight years and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Pineau leaves the game as a respected veteran, known for his toughness and unwavering commitment to his teams across a career that began with Sydney Kings, before transitioning to South East Melbourne Phoenix, and culminating in two seasons with the Breakers.

A Melbourne native, Pineau’s basketball journey took him to the United States, where he played college basketball at Saint Mary’s.

From 2013 to 2017, he made a significant impact with the Gaels, appearing in 126 games and finishing fifth all-time in program history for blocked shots (112). His defensive presence and work ethic set the foundation for a successful pro career.

Pineau joined the Sydney Kings for the 2017/18 NBL season, learning under NBA champion Andrew Bogut and quickly establishing himself as a reliable frontcourt presence.

After two seasons and 50 games with the Kings, he became a foundational piece for the newly formed South East Melbourne Phoenix in 2019.

His first season with the Phoenix was his strongest statistically, averaging 8.1 points and 8.7 rebounds in over 26 minutes per game. However, injuries hampered the following two seasons.

Despite those setbacks, Pineau remained resilient.

A standout campaign in the 2023 NBL1 South season with the Sandringham Sabres saw him produce 13.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, earning him a return to the NBL with the Breakers for NBL24.

His contributions on and off the court were instrumental in New Zealand’s campaign, and he followed that up with another solid NBL1 South season before returning to the Breakers for NBL25.

With a career built on effort and selflessness, Pineau departs with the admiration of teammates, coaches and fans on both sides of the Tasman and around the world.

His impact will be remembered not only in statistics but in the leadership and professionalism he displayed throughout his career.

The BNZ Breakers congratulate Dane on his career and wish him the best in his next chapter.

