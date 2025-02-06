Laughter And Life-Saving Lessons: A Unique Comedy Show Tackling Bowel Cancer

Becky Steepe’s Cancer Card combines side-splitting humor with crucial health information in a hilarious, yet poignant, comedy storytelling show about Becky’s experience of being dealt the cancer card.

After initially being told she was too young to have bowel cancer, Becky was diagnosed with stage 4 (yep - the worst stage) bowel cancer in 2021 and underwent multiple treatments. Since recovering, she’s turned her personal experience and comedic talents into a powerful tool for raising awareness of early onset cancer and the failings in the health system. Using her unique perspective and comedic style, Becky has upped the ante, transforming the bad hand she was dealt, into a powerful tool for awareness.

Despite one in ten bowel cancer cases being found in people under 50, research shows that diagnosis can take 60% longer for younger people.

In this raw and riveting performance, Becky Steepe uses her sharp wit and fearless humour to turn the deeply personal experience into an unforgettable night of laughter and resilience, highlighting the importance of advocating for one's health and seeking second opinions.

From chemo farts to the bizarre and frustrating encounters with the healthcare system, Becky’s storytelling is entertaining and eye-opening.

Cancer Card aims to break the stigma surrounding bowel cancer discussions while empowering audiences with life-saving knowledge.

Australian comedian, Becky Steepe is known for her unique blend of stand-up comedy and balloon artistry and has a reputation for her sharp wit and relatable humour.

Rated M.

Dates: February 26th, 27th 28th and March 1st

Times: 6.30 pm

Venue: Circus Bar

Tickets are Koha and can be booked at: https://tickets.fringe.co.nz/event/446:6095/

Becky will be in Wellington from 24/02/25

