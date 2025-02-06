A Comedy Show About A Sharehouse, The People Who Lived In It, And A Rabbit Named Meataxe

After a breakout year onto the Festival scene, Nick Robertson is thrilled to announce his sophomore solo comedy show Everything That Happened at Number 68.

Touring around Australia and New Zealand, he brings Everything That Happened at Number 68, a comedy storytelling show that blends stand-up and storytelling into an hilariously heartfelt tale of unexpected 3am guests, house parties gone wrong and defining and re-defining what it means to be at home.

‘It’s a show for anyone who’s lived in a sharehouse, dealt with shitty landlords or have those flatmates that changed your life - and then you never spoke to them again,” says Robertson. “Sharehousing is our coming of age story - and listening to other people’s horror stories just makes you feel that bit less alone.”

“The show is also mostly a story about beginnings and endings but that’s, quite frankly, a lot harder to market than the sharehouse thing” he laughs.

Everything That Happens at Number 68 is Nick’s second solo show, after a massive debut in 2024. His breakout show Leave To Enter toured across and sold out shows from Australia’s East and West Coast to critical acclaim and to New Zealand where he was nominated for Best Comedy at Dunedin Fringe.

Since then they’ve gone on to tour with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, make his Edinburgh Fringe debut and he’s even learned how to poach eggs properly (the secret is a dash of vinegar in the pot).

'A masterclass in storytelling...reminiscent of the great Daniel Kitson.' Theatreview

"exquisite storyteller... harnesses narrative abilities akin to that of Sarah Kendall or Cassie Workman.' The Age

'One day we’ll be able to say we saw Nick Robertson when – and that time probably isn’t far away.'

Out in Perth

'A talented storyteller... tight yet relaxed, relatable yet absolutely original, and silly yet tender.'

Fringe Feed

