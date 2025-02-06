Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Brown Up To Speed Quickly As NZ GP Weekend Draws Close

Thursday, 6 February 2025, 8:04 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Will Brown was quickly up to speed at Highlands today. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

With three Red Bull-backed cars circulating, by the end of the day – admittedly only a test day – Brown outpaced both Supercars team mate Broc Feeney and Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship favourite Arvid Lindblad. Kiwi Alex Crosbie clocked the fastest time of the day in the afternoon’s second session in his Castrol Scholarship car.

Brown has been absent for the previous two rounds but wasted no time in getting re-acquainted with his Toyota FT60 and Giles Motorsport team to set a best of 1 minute 31.04 seconds around the unique and incredibly scenic 4.1km track – the longest on the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania calendar.

Joined this weekend by Triple Eight Race Engineering team mate and Supercars runner up Feeney, Brown was quickly into his stride around a circuit he knows well from endurance racing there and ended the session just under nine one hundredths of a second ahead of Rookie champion and new Kiwi ‘find’ Zack Scoular.

Broc was taking over the car used by American Josh Pierson – who has gone back to the USA for IndyNxt testing. Pierson, a fine young racer and a gentleman as well, made the most of the opportunity of a handover be leaving a note in the car for Feeney which simply said: “Broc - Can I be your co-driver at the Bathurst 1000 - Yes or No?’

Feeney played himself in methodically in the first session, putting his lack of single seater experience to one side and posting a time that was just over a second away from Brown and just four tenths slower than championship favourite Arvid Lindblad. Feeney was 13th quickest of 17 in that first session.

Behind Brown’s Giles Motorsport entry and Scoular’s mtec Motorsport car was Nicholas Stati of Australia then Jett Bowling for Kiwi Motorsport and Patrick Heuzenroeder for mtec. The first of the M2 Competition cars of Korean Michael Shin was next up in sixth. Nicholas Monteiro was seventh fastest ahead of Shawn Rashid of the USA, Kiwi Alex Crosbie, and Lindblad in tenth.

Will was the early pace setter in the second test session too, clocking a 1 minute 31.225 within the first ten minutes. Alex Crosbie popped up in second place and it was those two who traded times throughout. By the end Crosbie had clocked the fastest time with a 1 minute 30.799, just under two tenths quicker than Brown’s best effort and a good start for Giles Motorsport overseeing both cars.

Jett Bowling backed up his first session performance with another strong run to third, while Scoular clocked the fourth fastest time. Broc Feeney went even better than the first session as he learned more about the nuances of single seaters and impressed with the fifth fastest time of the session.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Thursday Test 1

187Will BrownGiles MotorsportAUS
23Zack ScoularMTEC MotorsportNZL
315Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
422Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA
55Patrick HeuzenroederMTEC MotorsportAUS
623Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
79Nicholas MonteiroMTEC MotorsportBRA
832Shawn RashidMTEC MotorsportUSA
941Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
104Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
118Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
1269Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
1393Broc FeeneyMTEC MotorsportAUS
1477Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
1588James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN
1617Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
1713Barrett WolfeGiles MotorsportUSA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Thursday Test 2

141Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
287Will BrownGiles MotorsportAUS
322Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA
43Zack ScoularMTEC MotorsportNZL
593Broc FeeneyMTEC MotorsportAUS
65Patrick HeuzenroederMTEC MotorsportAUS
777Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
89Nicholas MonteiroMTEC MotorsportBRA
915Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
1023Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
1132Shawn RashidMTEC MotorsportUSA
124Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
1369Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
148Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
1517Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
1688James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN
1713Barrett WolfeGiles MotorsportUSA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

