Sola Rosa Announces EP 'New Tomorrows' & Releases New Single 'The Sun Doesn't Shine' Out Now

Sola Rosa (Photo/Supplied)

After dropping the striking ‘Tears Roll Down’ featuring AKOSIA late last year, Sola Rosa announces his new EP New Tomorrows will be released on Friday 7 March.

Marking 25 years of Sola Rosa’s genre-defying artistry, New Tomorrows fuses the project’s funk, soul, reggae, and electronic roots with an ambitious, forward-looking vision. The seven track EP is more than a celebration; it’s a turning point. "While I’m proud of this body of work, I’ve moved away from writing music specifically to be performed with a live band. That focus has shifted, and this EP marks the end of that era." Spraggon reflects.

The EP brings together an impressive lineup of collaborators, from New Zealand stalwarts Julien Dyne, Finn Scholes, and Ben White to rising stars like Melbourne-based AKOSIA and Joe Probert. Mixed by Simon Gooding (Ed Sheeran, Neil Finn) and mastered by Joshua Llewellyn at Downbeat Mastering, New Tomorrows is as polished as it is dynamic, carrying Spraggon’s unmistakable creative signature.

Alongside the announcement of his new EP, Sola Rosa unveils 'The Sun Doesn’t Shine', the second single from the project and a captivating collaboration with Bristol-born Auckland based vocalist Joe Probert. A shimmering, upbeat tune, the track features glistening guitars and an infectious rhythm that carries the listener along for the ride. Probert, a self proclaimed "singer, songwriter, gardener and cowboy"—brings his soulful vocals to the forefront, elevating the song to a standout moment on the EP. Out now, the single delves into themes of inner conflict, self-discovery, and resilience, paving the way for the release of New Tomorrows.

Joe Probert describes the creative journey behind the single:

"Andrew and I collaborated over a few sessions on this song. ‘The Sun Doesn’t Shine’ is about inner conflicts and the search for light in moments of darkness. It was a journey of self-discovery reminding myself that you can’t just run away from demons, and more often than not, you just have to ride that red-hot wave and find a better version of yourself at the other end."

Building on the success of 2020’s Chasing the Sun, which earned international praise, including a four-star review in Mojo, New Tomorrows bridges Sola Rosa’s past and future. It bookends the close of a chapter defined by live-band energy and collaborative recording, paving the way for a new era and a forthcoming full-length solo effort album later in 2025.

New Tomorrows encapsulates a legacy of innovation and transformation. With ‘Tears Roll Down’ and now ‘The Sun Doesn’t Shine’ leading the charge, listeners are invited to immerse themselves in the Sola Rosa journey so far and eagerly embrace the new tomorrow.

