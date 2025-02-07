The Wiggles & Kaylee Bell Release New Single 'Say The Dance, Boots 'N All' Out Now

The Wiggles today unveil a new collaboration with award-winning New Zealand country music star Kaylee Bell, on a track that blends fan-favourite songs from each artist. ‘Say the Dance, Boots ’N All’, combines the beloved Wiggles classic, “Say the Dance, Do the Dance”, with Kaylee’s hit song, ‘Boots ‘N All’ resulting in a swinging new hybrid tune that teaches fun, new country dance moves. Audiences of all ages can enjoy learning ‘The Wiggle Up!’, The ‘Boots N All’, and ‘The Belt Buckle Shine’!

With The Wiggles named Australia's top local artist across all genres on Spotify for last two years, and Kaylee Bell currently the most streamed female country artist in Australasia, this collaboration is sure to be a huge hit.

“We’ve always loved making music that gets children and families up and moving, and ‘Say the Dance, Boots ’N All’ brings a fresh, country feel to one of our favourite songs,” said Simon Pryce, Red Wiggle. “Having Kaylee join us on this track has been an absolute joy – her voice and energy bring something special, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Fresh from winning her third Golden Guitar Award and celebrating the arrival of her first child, Bell continues to cement herself as one of the most exciting voices in country music. As an independent artist who has captivated global audiences, performed alongside Ed Sheeran, and made history with multiple awards, Kaylee has proven that country music is thriving in the Southern Hemisphere.

When The Wiggles approached her to collaborate on ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’, the opportunity to bring her signature sound on the track was an easy yes.

“It’s such an honour to be part of ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!,” says Bell. “Being on set with The Wiggles was amazing - they were so welcoming, and it feels like the perfect moment to release this, especially now that my son is here. Boots ’N All is always a fan-favourite at my shows, so I’m excited to see everyone, young and old, get even more wiggling going with this collab!”

‘Say the Dance, Boots ’N All’ is available now on streaming platforms and is accompanied by a fun-filled music video featuring The Wiggles and Kaylee Bell showing off their best country dance moves. So, grab your boots and get ready to dance along to this exciting new country collaboration!

The Wiggles new country album, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ featuring some of the biggest names in country music including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Jackson Dean and many others, is out on 7th March and is available now to presave.

