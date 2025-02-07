Manuka Doctor Re-Commits To New Zealand Open With Long-Term Sponsorship

Manuka Doctor has signed an increased and long-term sponsorship of the

New Zealand Open © Copyright Photo: Mogie Adamchik / Supplied

The New Zealand Open is proud to confirm that Manuka Doctor has signed an increased and long-term sponsorship of the New Zealand Open demonstrating their continued commitment to the tournament.

Manuka Doctor, a 100% Kiwi owned and operated Manuka honey brand, has been part of the New Zealand Open family for six years, and this increased sponsorship further underscores its long-term vision for backing a world-class international event.

In addition to bolstering its involvement with the New Zealand Open, Manuka Doctor will unveil The Manuka Doctor Hive, an enhanced and immersive public area at Millbrook Resort, designed to offer fans and attendees an engaging and unforgettable experience during the tournament.

The strategic sponsorship includes an expanded presence at the New Zealand Open, along with substantial efforts to assist in the development of young New Zealand golfers, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of international golf.

“We’re incredibly excited to strengthen our partnership with the New Zealand Open and to continue our support of the tournament. As a proud New Zealand company, Manuka Doctor has always believed in the lasting impact and power of sport to bring people together and the New Zealand Open is one of the best showcases of not only our country but our sporting prowess and infamous hospitality,” said Manuka Doctor CEO Matthew Pringle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart extended his gratitude to Pringle and the whole Manuka Doctor family on their unwavering commitment to the tournament.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Manuka Doctor re-commit as a long-term Major Partner in the New Zealand Open. Their support is invaluable in helping us elevate and showcase the tournament to a global audience.

“With their long-term support, Manuka Doctor’s continued involvement in the New Zealand Open is poised to help take the tournament to the next level.”

The introduction of The Manuka Doctor Hive at Millbrook Resort will be a focal point for spectators during the New Zealand Open. The Hive will serve as a dynamic hub where fans can gather, relax, and immerse themselves in the excitement of the golf tournament and the natural wellbeeing® and natural energy benefits of Manuka Doctor products.

For more information on Manuka Doctor please visit manukadoctor.co.nz and for more information on the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com.

About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the New Zealand Open Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

© Scoop Media

