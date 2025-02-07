Commonwealth Games Medal Event Programme Announced

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Event Programme has been released by the Commonwealth Games Federation overnight.

Commonwealth athletes will vie for over 200 Gold medals, with Para sport, track cycling, and swimming offering their most extensive medal event programmes in Commonwealth Games history. There are some exciting adaptions, including the return of the Commonwealth Mile! Please note the Boxing programme has yet to be released.

The Glasgow 2026 Organising Company has today announced the medal event programme for the 23rd Commonwealth Games, with Para sport, Track Cycling and Swimming set for the most extensive medal event programmes in Commonwealth Games history.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place on Thursday 23 July to Sunday 2 August 2026 and will feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city, with over 200 gold medals up for grabs across the 10 days of sporting competition.

Glasgow 2026 will showcase a fully integrated Para sport programme across six of the ten sports, with a Commonwealth Games record 47 medal events in Para disciplines.

The action-packed sporting programme will take place at the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC), Scotstoun Stadium and Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with the 10 sports on the schedule comprising:

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics and Para Athletics

3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Boxing

Swimming and Para Swimming

Bowls and Para Bowls (indoor)

Judo

Netball

Track and Para Track Cycling

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome is set to see a very busy and full programme of racing, as Glasgow hosts the biggest Track Cycling programme ever seen at a Commonwealth Games. The Track Cycling programme will see 26 medal events in total across Para and non Para disciplines.

The Para Track Cycling programme has doubled in size from Birmingham 2022, with eight medals available, including the C1-C3 (men) and C4-C5 (women) Time Trials and Individual Pursuits for the first time.

The Tollcross International Swimming Centre will also see a jam-packed schedule as Glasgow 2026 prepares for the most extensive swim programme in Commonwealth Games history, with 56 medal events in total across both Para and non Para competition. In a Games’ first, the men’s 800m Freestyle and women’s 1500m Freestyle races will be included.

In Scotstoun, World Athletics has made an innovative change to the athletics competition with the return of the Commonwealth Mile.

Last run in 1966, the Mile race, which will be run on the track, is a nod to the ‘The Miracle Mile’ at the Commonwealth Games in Vancouver, Canada in 1954, when England's Roger Bannister and Australian John Landy – the only two sub-four-minute runners in the world at the time – went head to head only two months after Bannister became the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile.

The Athletics programme has also been adapted to encourage strength and depth of competition across all 74 territories, with the Mixed 4x400m relay included.

It is also the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games that Para Athletics will see athletes competing in jumping, throwing and track events, with all three disciplines being included on the programme for the first time.

Over on the Basketball court, the huge success of the 3x3 programme in Birmingham has seen the 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball competitions for men and women extend from six teams to eight and 3x3 Basketball competitions for men and women extend from eight teams to 12.

© Scoop Media

