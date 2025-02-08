Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
OFC Men's Tournament To Feature All-female Officiating Team For The First Time

Saturday, 8 February 2025, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

11 FIFA match officials representing New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa will officiate at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 – Qualifying, in the Cook Islands.

The milestone reflects OFC's continued commitment to increasing opportunities and participation for women officials at OFC Tier 1 competitions, as outlined in the OFC strategy.

New Zealand's Sarah Jones will referee the opening match of the tournament between American Samoa's Royal Puma FC and Samoa's Vaipuna SC, while the two assistant referees, fourth and fifth official will also be women.

OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp expressed delight at tomorrow’s match, which he says “marks a historic milestone for female match officials and the Oceania Football Confederation, reflecting the strides we are making toward a more inclusive Oceania.”

“These officials have worked tirelessly and proven themselves at the highest level, with many officiating at FIFA tournaments – demonstrating the growing quality of referees coming through Oceania.”

Referees:
Anna Marie Keighley (NZL)
Sarah Jones (NZL)
Beth Rattray (NZL)
Shama Maemae (SOL)
Torika Delai (FIJ)

Assistant Referees:
Allys Clipsham (NZL)
Heloise Simons (NZL)
Lata Kaumatule (TGA)
Vaihina Teura (TGA)
Maria Salamasina (SAM)
Natalia Lumukana (SOL)

© Scoop Media

