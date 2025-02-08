Challenging River Levels Set Stage For Thrilling 2025 Kathmandu Coast To Coast Finale

The much-anticipated Kathmandu Coast to Coast Longest Day race kicked off without a hitch this morning, as more than 350 athletes began the gruelling 243km trek to Christchurch.

Despite some early morning rain at the Kūmara Beach startline, the first bike ride was relatively dry, with cooler and cloudier conditions than yesterday.

After the first ride followed by the 30.5km run to reach Klondyke Corner, Race Director Glen Currie expects the athletes to hit some arduous conditions on the Waimakariri River.

“They’ve got a low river which will be pretty warm on the Canterbury Plains and a fairly stiff easterly [wind], so it’s going to be a tough day out there,” Currie says.

“The course conditions are going to have a real impact on who the race plays out. Many people don’t know a low river means you’re going naturally slower.

“Every bit of speed’s got to be earnt so that’s going to add to the race, and if we’ve got a headwind on that last [bike] ride, it just sets up for a tough course to win on.

“Potentially the times are going to be an hour longer than last year so that endurance factor will come into it a little bit more.”

Looking at the opening legs of the race, Deborah Lynch was first after the opening cycle to Aickens Corner.

“In terms of the women’s, it’s pretty exciting because you’ve got a couple of legends racing and it’s coming down to them and how they’re racing,” Currie adds.

“Simone Maier and Elina Ussher are two of the most well-known names in the Coast to Coast, so that’s the excitement in the women’s field.”

In a highly competitive men's field, wildcard Shaun Stewart was the first to reach the Aickens transition in a race Currie says is too close to call.

“There’s often two or three that you’re picking for the winner but we’ve got five guys we’re everyone’s asking me, ‘Who’s going to win?’ I can’t pick out of those five who will win.”

