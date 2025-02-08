First Australian In 32 Years Win Kathmandu Coast To Coast

Alex Hunt has made history this afternoon becoming the first Australian since 1993 to win Kathmandu Coast to Coast Longest Day multisport race.

The Tasmanian crossed the line 4 minutes ahead of defending champion Hamish Elliot with a time of 11 hours, 29 minutes and 20 second.

“I still can’t believe it, I’m just in shock. It’s going to take a moment to sink in.”

Hunt trailed Elliot for much of the race and made his move half way into the 70km kayak stage on the Waimakariri River, emerging with a two minute lead going onto the final cycle leg.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to the iconic race having competed six times previously and coming an agonisingly close second place last year where he missed out on the win by just three minutes.

“It wasn’t an immediate decision to come back, that’s for sure! I’d told myself and my family that it was going to be the last one, but Maggie my partner was supportive and keen for me to go again.”

The civil engineer from Hobart threw everything at it this year, relocating to New Zealand in early January with his partner and 2-year-old daughter to dedicate six weeks specifically to training on the 243km course.

“We’ve done close to 20 trips to Arthurs Pass this year to train on the mountain run and Maggie’s driven and looked after our daughter every day. She’s amazing.”

Race director Glen Currie said Hunt’s dedication over the last several years has been incredible to watch in a race that requires so much to win.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“To have a serious chance at winning the Longest Day, realistically you’re putting in 25-30hrs of training per week,” said Currie.

The Kathmandu Coast to Coast is a difficult race for Kiwis to win with the course right in their backyard to train on. For overseas competitors, the odds are already stacked against them from the beginning.”

It’s a sentiment hunt quickly agreed this afternoon.

It’s a tough gig coming from Australia to this race. I don’t think some people appreciate how hard it is.”

The last Australian to win the Kathmandu Coast to Coast was Melbourne’s John Jacoby in 1993 with a time of just over 11hrs.

Jacoby said Hunt’s win was incredibly well deserved.

“So good to see another Aussie win this famous race. It’s been a 32 year drought but he did it.”

© Scoop Media

