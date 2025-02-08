Porirua’s Deb Lynch Wins Maiden Kathmandu Coast To Coast Title In Third Attempt

Deb Lynch has emerged as the new elite women’s Kathmandu Coast to Coast Longest Day champion.

In her third attempt at the event, the Porirua athlete fended off five-time defending champion Simone Maier to win the 243-kilometre stage race in 13.06.11. Maier crossed the finish line in Christchurch’s New Brighton four minutes later.

Lynch was in the lead at Klondyke Corner, three minutes ahead of Maier. She maintained her lead for the rest of the race, even extending it during the first half of the 70-kilometre kayak through the Waimakariri Gorge.

Summing up her stunning win, Lynch says it’s amazing to finish the top of the podium third-time lucky. “I was not letting up the whole way,” she says of her efforts.

Lynch admits feeling unsure about how close behind Baier was.

“Even on that last stretch along the boulevard, I was like, ‘She could come’, so… I was redlining the whole way.

“I spent my entire day not trying to get ahead of myself and stay in the moment… I didn’t believe [I’d won] until I crossed that finish line.

“Honestly, it’s yet to sink in.”

For Maier, a historic sixth victory evades her in what she says is her last elite Kathmandu Coast to Coast.

“It was fantastic,” Maier says post-race.

“It’s second place but I wanted to race, and I did say whoever beats me deserves it and, today, Debbie had an amazing race.”

Meanwhile, about a quarter of an hour back from Lynch, two-decade Kathmandu Coast to Coast veteran Elina Ussher secured the final spot on the podium – one better than her place last year.

Summing up an exhilarating event, Race Director Glen Currie says: “Debs’ win in the Kathmandu Coast to Coast Women's Longest Day is a testament to her talent and perseverance.

“Facing off against a field of world-class athletes, she has clearly shown what it takes to be a champion.”

