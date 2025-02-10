Geary Adds Kiwi Challenge To New Zealand Open

Kiwi Josh Geary holds aloft the 2025 Victorian Open trophy. Photo / Supplied.

Fresh off his impressive win at the Victorian Open yesterday, Kiwi Josh Geary has turned his attention to the next big challenge — the New Zealand Open.

Geary was the clubhouse leader going into the final round at the 13th Beach Golf Links, and his final round wasn’t about going low, but more about managing the “super, super tough” conditions with high winds buffeting the course.

“It’s the hardest round of golf I’ve had to play,” said Geary. “It’s hard enough trying to close out a tournament, let alone in those conditions which meant literally you could make any score from anywhere.

“If you’d asked me if I shot 78 tomorrow if I’d still have a four-shot margin, I’d tell you you’re dreaming, but that’s just how hard it was.”

Geary headed over to Australia aiming to prepare for another shot at the New Zealand Open, but as the putts kept rolling in, the possibility of winning came into focus.

“My plan was to come over here and get ready for the New Zealand Open, but my game turned up this week and I just went with it. I’m super happy, obviously, and stoked to get it done.”

The New Zealand Open has often been a happy hunting ground for Geary who in 2011 finished third, one shot behind eventual winner Brad Kennedy. In 2019 he finished two shots behind Zach Murray to tie for second, and finished tied for third last year, again two shots behind winner Takahiro Hataji.

But Invercargill-born Geary insists the ultimate goal is the New Zealand Open crown this year.

“Millbrook’s a very special place and it’s hard to have a bad time in Queenstown. There’s usually family and friends, cousins and aunts and uncles who come out and watch which puts a bit more energy into my game and sharpens the focus a bit,” he said.

“I’m definitely aiming to have my name on the trophy this year. It’s my national Open and something I’ve contended for quite a few times now. It’d be nice to be in the winner’s circle come Sunday with the Kiwi crowd right in behind me.”

Geary joins what is arguably one of the strongest Kiwi fields at the New Zealand Open in recent memory which includes the already confirmed Steven Alker who claimed the 2024 PGA Tour Champions Season, two-time New Zealand Open runner-up Ben Campbell, and DP World Tour players Daniel Hillier and Sam Jones.

Other Kiwis who have entered to contest the Brodie Breeze trophy later this month include Michael Hendry, the last Kiwi to win the New Zealand Open, Nick Voke and Denzel Ieremia now both competing on the Asian Tour as well as Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia players Kerry Mountcastle and Tyler Wood.

Tournament Director Michael Glading believes Geary’s victory has upped the ante on a potential home win.

“With Josh, Dan Hillier, Steve Alker, Ben Campbell, Michael Hendry and so many other Kiwi’s in great form, we’ve decided to name this group the ‘Kiwi Challenge’, as it’s about time we had another Kiwi winner.”

The 104th New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

