Luke Bird Crowned Mr Bear New Zealand 2025

The title of Mr Bear New Zealand 2025 has been awarded to Luke Bird, who took the sash in an unforgettable night of celebration, community, and generosity.

Luke competed alongside three other fantastic contestants—Izzy, Ralph, and DC—each bringing their unique energy to the stage. The event wasn’t just about the competition; it was also about giving back. Thanks to the incredible support of attendees, over $3,000 was raised on the night, which will be distributed among Rainbow NZ Charitable Trust, RainbowYOUTH, and WWF NZ.

Known as The BIRDMAN, Luke (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Te Uriroroi) is a celebrated TV personality, award-winning vocalist, and dynamic entertainer. Whether hosting the hit gameshow Lucky Dip, reporting on talent for TVNZ’s Marae, or performing around the world, Luke’s flair, humour, and passion for community shine.

Luke fundraised for Rainbow NZ Charitable Trust and believed in the power of authenticity, hope, and love. As he said, “There’s always a chair at my table for everyone.”

As the newly crowned Mr Bear New Zealand, Luke is set to represent Aotearoa’s bear community with pride. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Tia, by heading across the Tasman to compete for the title of Mr Bear Australasia—and bring the sash back home once again.

A huge congratulations to Luke, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the event such a success!

