Ben Elton Announces His Return To Aotearoa For Massive Authentic Stupidity Tour In 2025

AUCKLAND, NZ (10 FEB, 2025) – Following the success of Ben Elton’s critically New Zealand tour in 2021, the undisputed godfather of modern stand-up is returning to our shores next year with a brand-new live show – Authentic Stupidity.

The Authentic Stupidity tour commences in Wellington at the Michael Fowler Centre on April 26, followed by Auckland at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on April 28, and concluding on May 2 at Christchurch Town Hall.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 12pm and ends Thursday, 13 February at 11am.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning Thursday 13 February, 12pm until Friday 14 February, 11am.

Tickets for all shows on sale at 12pm on Friday, February 14.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured - a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence. Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

Ben said: “The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the Ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us! I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about!”

Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career spans over four decades and includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Upstart Crow), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game, Close up: The Twiggy Musical), best-selling novels (Stark, Dead Famous, Two Brothers) and feature films (Maybe Baby, Three Summers, All is True).

In October last year, Ben returned to Channel 4 for a one-off revival of Friday Night Live to rave reviews. The reincarnation of the original smash-hit Saturday Night Live was critically acclaimed and Ben won the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment Programme 2023.

