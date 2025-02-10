New Fantasy Novel Zealandia: The Dreadstones Grasp Brings Magic To Aotearoa

New Zealand author James Lovell is inviting readers on an unforgettable adventure with his fantasy novel, Zealandia: The Dreadstones Grasp. This magical middle-grade novel blends Kiwi landscapes, rich fantasy lore, and heart-pounding adventure.

About the Book:

For twelve-year-old Tom Walker, life on his grandfather's remote farm on New Zealand's South Island is safe but stifling. Lonely days stretch into lonely years, with only his neighbour Victoria and his Gramps to keep him company. But as Tom's thirteenth birthday approaches, the quiet isolation he's come to know begins to unravel.

A shattered mirror, a crushed truck, and eerie growls in his favourite forest. These are only the first signs that something is wrong-and that Tom's world is far bigger than he ever imagined.

When Tom learns that his parents were part of Zealandia, a magical society hidden beyond the Southern Alps, his world explodes with colour and wonder. At its centre lies the Dreadstones Grasp, a powerful necklace tied to his parents' deaths. Now, the dark sorceress Thallium is hunting for its power, and shadows threaten everything Tom holds dear.

With Victoria and new friends by his side, Tom must leave behind his quiet, lonely life and step into a vibrant world of magic and danger. Along the way, he'll discover that the family you choose can be just as powerful as the family you've lost-and that even in the darkest times, you don't have to face the shadows alone.

About the Author

James Lovell is a New Zealand-born author with a passion for storytelling and creativity in all its forms. He wrote Zealandia: The Dreadstones Grasp while completing his Bachelor of Arts in Geography, Politics, and International Relations at the University of Auckland.

James started crafting The Magical World of Zealandia at 18 years old, during the pandemic, inspired by the power of escapism and the need for adventure when reality feels heavy. He believes books aren’t just stories—they’re friends, portals, and safe havens.

Key Details:

Title: Zealandia: The Dreadstones Grasp

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Genre: Middle-Grade Fantasy (Ages 10–14) ~77,000 Words

Publisher: Zealandia Publishing

ISBN: 9798230165484

Purchase Links Viewable At: ZealandiaPublishing.com

