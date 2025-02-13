Country Calendar And Hyundai Celebrate A 15-Year Partnership With The Much-Loved TVNZ Series

Photo/Supplied.

With the highly regarded series set to return to TVNZ this Sunday 16 February, Country Calendar and Hyundai are celebrating a successful 15-year collaboration with a brand-new season of Hyundai Country Calendar.

The partnership began in 2011 and remains one of the few New Zealand primetime local shows with naming sponsor rights.

Since its inception in 1966, the iconic show has become the longest running programme on New Zealand television and one of the most watched. On TVNZ 1* each premiere episode of the 2024 season gained an average audience of over 550,000 AP 5+ and on TVNZ+** Hyundai Country Calendar had a total reach of over 176K viewers who generated over 1.59 million streams in AP 13+.

Kiwi audiences return every week to engage with tales of real-life people in farming, fishing, and forestry, as well as horticulturalists, conservationists, new generation farmers, beekeepers, foragers, and sustainability and technology innovators.

Since coming onboard as the naming sponsor of the locally funded and award-winning series, the collaboration between Hyundai and TVNZ remains highly valued and respected by both parties.

“We are incredibly proud to be going into our 15th year of partnership with Hyundai Country Calendar. As a Kiwi owned company, we are passionate about supporting locally produced content and rural New Zealand through our partnerships and our vehicles,” says Hyundai NZ CEO Scott Kelsey.

The Hyundai Country Calendar team has mastered the art of telling stories of interesting New Zealanders against a backdrop of our stunning landscapes. It is quintessentially New Zealand and offers great family viewing.”

Hyundai Country Calendar producer, Dan Henry says “Long standing programme partnerships like this one are rare, and having the unwavering support of the team at Hyundai NZ for the past decade and a half has been fantastic for the show."

TVNZ’s Head of Agency, Karl Laurence-Anderson adds “For 15 years, Hyundai NZ has been a proud partner of Hyundai Country Calendar. The show is a cornerstone of our local content, and our partnership with Hyundai has been instrumental in ensuring its continued success. We look forward to many more years of working together to bring these local stories to our audiences."

The new season of Hyundai Country Calendar premieres on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ on Sunday 16 February at 7pm. Made with the support of NZ on Air.

