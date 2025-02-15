Tupapa Maraerenga Edge Out Vaipuna To Claim OFC Men's Champions League Place

Vaipuna started the brighter of the two sides, looking to build on their match day one victory over Royal Puma FC, and made their early pressure count when Timoteo Lesatele found space in the box following a rapid counter-attack and fired his effort past Manaariki Pierre in the Tupapa goal.

It was a lead that lasted just over twenty minutes. In front of a raucous and passionate home crowd, Tupapa played their way back into the game and restored parity thanks to Jake McCoy - the tall forward converting a rebound after Osa Savelio had spilled Grover Harmon's free-kick.

McCoy got his second to turn the match around in first-half stoppage time. Played through on goal, his initial effort was saved by Savelio, before the striker found his feet to finish at the second attempt.

Vaipuna spent much of the second period chasing the game but despite a number of good chances, couldn't find the finish they were looking for. Tupapa goalkeeper Pierre impressed, standing strong to produce a couple of excellent saves.

The equaliser wasn't to materialise however and Tupapa held on, much to the delight of their home fans.

Tuka Tisam and his side can now look forward to the OFC Men's Champions League next month in the Solomon Islands, where they are drawn into Group B.



Vaipuna SC: 1 (Timoteo LESATELE 9’)

Tupapa Maraerenga FC: 2 (Jake MCCOY 27’, 45+3’)

HT: 1-2

