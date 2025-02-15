10 Years And No Rust! Yaba Daba Do Crowned The Defending Champions Of The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix 2025

Auckland, New Zealand [15 February 2025]: The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix made its much-anticipated return, and it did not disappoint.

Auckland Domain was transformed into a high-octane, high-energy battleground, where a cohort of 52 adrenaline seekers unleashed their whimsical wagons onto an NZ-designed course littered with obstacles. From immediate structural tests to tough, uphill corners, the course put every trolley to the ultimate test - some propelled to victory, others skidded to the finish line, and a few didn’t quite make it.

The bold, the brave, and the innovative lined up at the start, but only a select few would take home ultimate trolley glory. Judged by Jess Blewitt, Kita Mean, Kim Crossman, William Waiirua and Brook Macdonald, teams were scored on creativity, showmanship, and speed.

After a day of gravity-defying brilliance, wild wipeouts, and Kiwi ingenuity at its finest, here’s who stole the show.

1st Place – Yaba Daba Do

Prize: World of Red Bull experience at the Melbourne F1 GP including tickets, flights and accommodation.

10 years and no rust! Yabba Daba Do are the defending champions. Taking the winning recipe from the 2015 Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix to reclaim victory - this Flintstones inspired trolley had speed, style and showmanship on its side.

"We're beyond stoked to be back a decade after our last victory, and even more stoked to win again! Nerves hit before dropping in but crossing that finish line, and hearing we were the fastest? Pure victory. Every ounce of effort, every second of preparation - it all paid off. Couldn't be happier to be back and come out on top." Team captain Brad Johns shared.

2nd Place – Sombrero Brother’s

Prize: World of Red Bull drifting experience with drift legend Mad Mike.

Creativity? Off the charts. Showmanship? Had the crowd roaring with laughter. Speed? Gravity was definitely on their side.

“We knew it would be tough to get on the podium so were happy to take away 2ndplace today” says team captain Richard Bagnall. “It’s the best fun I’ve had in my life, and we’ll be back, but next time we’ll win it!”

3rd Place – Skinnies

Prize: Action packed weekend in Queenstown with an Oxbow Adventure Park experience.



Taking style and a slight disregard for physics to new heights, Skinnies flew down the track. It was only right for a team who worked for a sunscreen brand turned their trolley into a giant Skinnies bottle, that slipped and slid their way down the track, their run was nothing short of legendary.

Tim Cunningham shares “It’s intense, exhilarating, and all about going fast—forget the brakes! It’s an absolute blast, and now we’ve had a taste, we’ll definitely be coming back for more!”

THE DAY IN NUMBERS

· Fastest Time: Yaba Daba Do proving that sometimes, brakes are just a suggestion setting the 2025 track record at 00:55:948 seconds/minutes.

· People’s Choice: In “Tents” Rovering won over the people. Their charm and energy stealing the show, a true crowd favourite taking home People’s Choice today, voted by the public.

While teams battled it out for podium placements, spectators were treated to a festival of action. There was no shortage of thrills both on and off the track with the Red Bull fitness container to the Ibiza Royale obstacle course, which featured a towering 8m-high wall rock climb, gaming zones, and Mad Mike’s legendary fleet of cars. There was something for everybody at every point of the day

