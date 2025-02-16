Bootleg Rascal Return With Feel Good Party Anthem 'From The Very Start'

Yugambeh/Gold Coast-based trio, Bootleg Rascal, are kicking off the new year with the release of their genre-bending single ‘From The Very Start’. Produced by Caleb Tasker (Rum Jungle, The Terrys) with mixing and mastering by Ian Pritchitt (Angus and Julia Sone, Boo Seeka).

Opening with Carlos Lara's R&B and soul infused vocals set against a vibrant 80's synth backdrop, 'From The Very Start' instantly draws the listener in. Laid back grooves, fuzz drenched guitars and infectious leads weave a sultry soundscape for the sing-along chorus complete with lush harmonies. This track offers a fresh take on new beginnings, radiating warmth while delivering the signature Bootleg Rascal twist of effortlessly blending hip-hop, reggae and indie rock elements.

Guitarist Jimmy Young shares the inspiration behind the track: "As the title and lyrics allude to, this song is all about beginnings - exploring the origins of romantic relationships, musical collaborations, friendships, and careers."

Following a national tour in Australia, the band will head across the ditch for four dates in New Zealand in May, across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown, and will be supported by The Darlings from Tauranga. "We're stoked to be coming back to New Zealand! The vibe there is always incredible, and we're buzzing to team up with The Darlings for some unforgettable shows," says Carlos. "We're ready to bring the party, and we want everyone to join us!"

Since their late-2012 inception, Bootleg Rascal have released a slew of singles, two EPs and three albums, all of which were warmly received globally by critics and fans alike. Multiple tracks and videos have been supported by Spotify, Apple Music, MTV, Rage, NME, The Line of Best Fit, and Clash Magazine and added to high rotation on Australia's largest youth radio network triple j; as well as performing on the station's esteemed 'Like a Version' segment.

Bootleg Rascal have continually traversed the globe playing multiple sold-out headline shows in France, UK, Netherlands, Germany, USA, New Zealand and Australia. They've also regularly appeared on major Australian festivals including Falls Festival, Caloundra Music Festival, The Plot, Lime Cordiale's The Squeeze Festival, Day on the Lawn, Blues on Broadbeach, The Big Pineapple Festival, Lost Paradise, The Hills are Alive, Festival of the Sun and Party in the Paddock.

© Scoop Media

