Secret Time Travel Meeting Brings Optimistic Comedy About The Future To NZ Fringe

"I have some incredible thoughts to share about the reality of Time and Space. But before you go around blowing people's minds, it's better to make them laugh first."

That's the objective of comedian, author and futurist, Shawn Wickens as he readies to bring his show from New York City to Hawaii, NZ Fringe and the Adelaide Fringe. What began as a thought experiment about the Past, Present, Future and nature of reality during the global pandemic, Secret Time Travel Meeting explores everything from self-limiting beliefs, Mandella Effects, the multiverse, the ethics of technology... plus... it is funny.

Previously performed at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (Canada), the Atlanta Fringe Festival, NY Cannastock and more, this interactive performance piece addresses both the hopes and fears of the audience. "The title of the show is very accurate," continues Wickens. "We discuss Travel Travel. It is a meeting. And the information conveyed is "secret" in that, it's for the people in attendance. If you miss it, hopefully, you'll catch another performance in the future."

The host of Secret Time Travel Meeting also invites any sci-fi fans, comic book aficionados or history buffs to attend in costume, or even disguise! Wickens continues, "I fully expect everyone in attendance to be from the same time, but it's still fun to wonder if we might have some visitors from the Past or Future too."

Details

Venue: Te Auaha Gallery, 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro, Wellington

Dates: 26 February–1 March 2025 | 6:30 PM (60 minutes)

Tickets: $15.00

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, including bathroom facilities

