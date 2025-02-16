TeamSquad Release Post-disco Anthem ‘Apocalipsync’

The sci-fi films of the 1980s prophesied it: the apocalypse is now. TeamSquad have reimagined that retrofuture into a sound rooted in nostalgia but informed by modern influences.

'Apocalipsync' is the second single, and title track, from their forthcoming EP. The first, 'Violet', a smooth neo-soul number released in January.

Written primarily by keyboardist/singer, Ruth, 'Apocalipsync' is an obvious nod to Prince, an inspiration that also informed the production of the song.

"We had 'WHAT WOULD PRINCE DO?' scrawled across our whiteboard in the studio. We're all huge fans so when it came to recording we just did everything that felt quintessentially Prince - apart from the giant sound stage... we didn't have that kind of budget." says Ruth.

Like Prince, TeamSquad love to get people dancing, something that Raglan gig-goers are hell-bent on.

"Raglan gets loads of great acts coming through because we love live music, and we love to dance and have a good time. We're only interested in making music that facilitates that."

If 'Apocalipsync' is what the end of the world sounds like, we're coming to the disco. Catch it live on their summer tour, dates and tickets at teamsquadband.com.

