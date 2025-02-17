New Minister For Ethnic Communities Opens Wellington Lunar New Year Festival Day

Wellington, 17 February 2025

The capital came alive this weekend with thousands of Wellingtonians enjoying all the range of activities on offer at the Lunar New Year Festival.

Organised by Asian Events Trust, the main festival day was held on 16 February at TSB Arena, Shed 6 and Frank Kitts Park to welcome in the Year of the Snake.

Among those joining the celebrations was the newly appointed Minister for Ethnic Communities, Hon. Mark Mitchell, who officially opened the grand celebration.

Asian Events Trust Chair, Linda Lim, said the response from the community was overwhelming.

“Each year, we are amazed by the number of participants in this event. It has become an event Wellington looks forward to. We are thrilled to celebrate the cultural diversity of Wellington, where Asian communities come together to experience this rich mix of cultures.

While the Asian food market remained a crowd favourite, this year’s festival introduced more hands-on cultural experiences, which proved to be a major hit.

"We saw people stepping into dragon dance costumes, trying their hand at Kung Fu and Muay Thai kick boxing, and fully immersing themselves in Asian traditions.

With Wellington being home to New Zealand’s second-largest Asian population, the festival continues to be a cornerstone event for the city.

"What started 23 years ago as a small celebration has flourished into one of Wellington’s biggest cultural events. Seeing thousands come together to embrace and experience our heritage makes all the hard work worthwhile,” says Linda.

Global sauces and condiments brand Lee Kum Kee returned as the festival’s principal sponsor, continuing its commitment to promoting and sharing authentic Asian flavours and culture worldwide. Lee Kum Kee featured a diverse range of sauce products at their stall and the Lee Kum Kee Panda was popular, posing for photos and spreading joy among festival-goers..

“At Lee Kum Kee, our mission is to promote Chinese culinary culture worldwide. We’re thrilled to connect and engage with communities by supporting this event. This vibrant celebration embodies our commitment to honouring cultural traditions and fostering connections among diverse communities—values that are at the very heart of our brand,” said Gary Hui, Business Development Director - APAC, Oceania of Lee Kum Kee.

