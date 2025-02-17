Marlborough Sounds Marinas Set For Auckland Boat Show 2025

Waikawa North West Marina - Queen Charlotte Sound (Photo/Supplied)

The team from Marlborough Sounds Marinas will be showcasing the best of New Zealand’s world-class boating facilities at the Auckland Boat Show, 6-9 March 2025.

Marlborough Sounds Marinas leads the way in sustainable marina operations, as the only marina network in New Zealand accredited under the International Clean Marina programme.

As New Zealand’s largest marina operator with marinas at Picton, Havelock and Waikawa at the top of the South Island, the team is looking forward to connecting with customers and boaties, sharing insights on berthage opportunities, and celebrating the reputation of the Marlborough Sounds as one of the most enjoyable boating destinations in the country. Located in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds, the marinas accommodate over 2,000 permanent vessels, along with many more visiting boats. Their three marinas include the recently opened Waikawa North West Marina in Queen Charlotte Sound.

(Photo/Supplied)

The team will have information and resources to hand showing available facilities, boating information about the Sounds, and displaying the products and services provided in their marinas, including the superyacht-ready, recently accredited facilities at Picton Marina.

Visitors to the stand will have the chance to go in the draw for some fantastic prizes.

The Auckland Boat Show is the perfect opportunity to meet the team, explore options for boating in this unique area, and discover why Marlborough Sounds Marinas continues to attract local and international boaties to the beautiful Marlborough region. Meet the team on stand 111 in the ground floor pavilion at the Auckland Boat Show, March 6-9th 2025.

