Sea Of Colour For Wellington Round The Bays

It was a parade of spectacular colour and energy as more than 10,000 people took part in New Zealand’s funnest fun run, Southern Cross Round the Bays, in Pōneke Wellington yesterday.

Runners, joggers, walkers, wheelchair users and children of all ages set off from Oriental Pde for a dose of vitamin sea – and vitamin see – in the first of a three-city series.

More than 2,500 people conquered the half-marathon, but the most popular event was the 8.4km fun run – with participants getting into the spirit of the event by sporting a wide array of costumes from colourful tutus to superhero suits, in a nod to this year’s superheroes theme.

“Southern Cross Round the Bays has been a must-do event for the past 47 years for good reason – it’s testimony to an epic day out for all ages and fitness stages. It’s a legacy we are proud to be part of,” Henry McLernon, Round the Bays event director, says.

“Everyone has their own reason for getting amongst it. For some it’s a goal after overcoming illness or injury, for others it’s a way to continue family traditions. It was fantastic to see the waterfront filled with people having a great day out, all culminating in a finisher’s medal and big street party atmosphere at Kilbirnie Park.”

For the first time, Round the Bays is this year being held in three cities across the motu, and Sunday’s successful 2025 launch is followed by the longest-running location of 53 years, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on March 2, and it will then make its debut in Ōtautahi Christchurch on March 30.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is a significant fundraiser, with more than $168, 000 already raised for more than 120 charities.

All three locations have the same 8.4km fun-run, only Pōneke offered the half-marathon option. That was hotly contested by elite runners vying for the finishline tickertape and their own personal best times.

The first was Eric Speakman 1:05:18, shaving almost three minutes off last year’s fastest time of 1:08:21. The first female was Kumiko Otani with a time of 1:21.08, improving on her 2024 time of 1.22.43.

Para-athlete Lee Warn was the fastest half-marathon wheelchair competitor, complete with his own spin on a batman costume, he conquered the half in 1:50:52.

In the 8.4km fun-run the fastest male was Harry Dixon on 26.03 and the fastest female was Rosalind Poulgrain at 32.25.

Half-marathon leaderboard

Fastest wheelchair

Lee Warn 1:50:52

Fastest males

Eric Speakman 1:05:18

Nathan Tse 1:05:57

Max Croxford 1.09.52

Fastest females

Kumiko Otani 1:21:08

Kirstie Rae 1:24:25

Jaime Preston 1.25.13

Fun-run leaderboard

Fastest males

Harry Dixon 26.03

Sam Waldin 26.35

Seamus Kane 26.39

Fastest females

Rosalind Poulgrain 32.25

Lizzie Deane Jackson 32.53

Natalie Hardaker 33.11

© Scoop Media

