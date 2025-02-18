Retired Volunteers Unveil Sensory Mural For Blind And Low Vision Tamariki

Photo: Supplied

Excitement and joy filled the air at BLENNZ Homai Campus School on Friday as students, staff, and volunteers gathered to unveil a stunning seven-and-a-half-metre-wide sensory mural, handcrafted by Boomer Shed volunteers from the Beautification Trust.

BLENNZ—Blind and Low Vision Education Network NZ—is a specialist school and education network supporting children and young people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision. The mural was designed specifically to enhance the sensory learning and play experience for its students.

The event was learner-led, with BLENNZ students taking charge of the ceremony, delivering karakia, speeches, and performing the school song. After the mural was revealed, it was blessed by local kaumatua.

The highlight of the day, however, was watching the students interact with the mural for the first time—running their hands over the carved waka, native animals, and interactive elements, instantly recognising the different features and playing with them.

A Labour of Love by the Boomer Shed

The mural was the result of nearly two years of dedicated work by the Boomer Shed—a community workshop in Manurewa where retired and semi-retired volunteers use their skills to give back. Stacey Upjohn, Boomer Shed Manager, shared the deeper meaning behind the artwork, explaining how it draws inspiration from te ao Maaori and tells the story of the first ancestors arriving in Aotearoa by waka, alongside the diverse native wildlife that calls the land and ocean home.

Boomer Shed volunteer Colin White also reflected on the sheer amount of work involved, from woodworking and carving to constructing moving parts to make the mural an engaging and interactive experience for students who are blind or have low vision.

For the Boomer Shed volunteers, seeing the tamariki explore and delight in the mural was a full-circle moment. Having started the project with BLENNZ almost two years ago, they were deeply moved to see their vision come to life. "It was a very touching moment for them," said Upjohn. "I think they were a little emotional, although they probably tried to hide it, as they took in the children's admiration of their work."

A Lasting Impact for BLENNZ Students

Staff at BLENNZ were blown away by the level of detail and care put into the mural, describing it as a huge gift to the school. “The interactive nature of it will mean it is an area of intrigue and interest for many students this year and beyond,” said BLENNZ Homai School Principal Saul Taylor. “We are grateful to the Boomer Shed for all their hard work and attention to detail.”

The students themselves couldn't get enough of it, coming back again and again to explore its interactive features. "Even after they'd already explored it, they wanted to have another go," said Upjohn. "It will be a resource and play feature for years to come, and if it ever needs repairs, the Boomer Shed will be here to help."

The Power of Community Collaboration

This project is a shining example of how community collaboration can create something truly special. The Boomer Shed provided the expertise, BLENNZ provided the vision, and together they created an inclusive, meaningful artwork that will enrich the lives of students for years to come.

“This project is a true reflection of the Beautification Trust’s mission—to connect and empower communities to learn, love, and look after our environment,” said Beautification Trust CEO, Daniel Barthow. “It brings people together through art, creativity, and inclusivity.”

Looking ahead, the Boomer Shed volunteers remain in high demand, with plans to build more balance bikes for local children and stay actively involved in community projects. They also hope to continue their partnership with BLENNZ, exploring new ways to support the school in the future.

