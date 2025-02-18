Michael Peña To Play In The New Zealand Open Pro-Am

Michael Peña will tee it up at the 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport Photo: PGA of Australia / Supplied

The New Zealand Open is excited to announce that acclaimed actor Michael Peña will be a guest of the tournament and play in the pro-am event at this year’s tournament.

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, held from February 27 to March 2, 2025, is set against the stunning backdrop of Queenstown and is one of the most exciting events in the world of professional golf. Peña’s involvement is expected to further elevate the tournament’s global appeal.

With a career spanning over two decades, Peña has established himself as one of Hollywood's most talented actors, praised for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

In addition to his impressive film career including Ant-Man, Crash and End of Watch, Peña has appeared in television series Narcos and continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic range and compelling screen presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Peña to the New Zealand Open,” said Tournament Director, Michael Glading. “Not only is he a renowned actor, but he loves his golf and will be a great addition to the tournament.”

“We are very grateful to our sponsor Poongsan who have made this playing spot available for Michael, and look forward to seeing him ‘tee it up’ at the event and sharing the excitement of the tournament with his fans worldwide.”

Michael Peña, an avid golf enthusiast will be playing alongside long-time friend and Australian Professional Austin Bautista. Peña is excited to be part of the tournament, saying, “I’ve always admired the beauty of New Zealand and I love playing golf. To play in a national Open, alongside Austin and the other professionals as they play for the title will be really exciting.”

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the event, Queenstown, and the famous Kiwi hospitality!” said Peña.

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

