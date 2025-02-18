Community in Crisis: Upper Hutt’s Only Inline Hockey Rink Faces Closure

Upper Hutt, NZ – The Rimutaka Renegades Inline Hockey Club is facing an urgent crisis as their home rink is set to close due to skyrocketing rental costs. The Upper Hutt Roller Skating Club, which sublets the space to the Renegades and the local Roller Derby Club, can no longer sustain the staggering $174,000 annual lease. As a result, all three clubs must vacate the premises by July 30th, leaving Upper Hutt’s roller sports community without a home.

“This isn’t just about a rink—it’s about a community,” said a club representative. “For years, this space has fostered teamwork, fitness, and passion for the sport. Losing it would be devastating for inline hockey and other roller sports in the region.”

With no suitable alternative venues in Upper Hutt, the club is urgently seeking support. They are calling on the local community, businesses, and government officials to help find a solution—whether it’s securing a more sustainable lease, finding a new location, or rallying financial backing.

The Renegades urge anyone with connections to the Upper Hutt City Council, media, potential investors, or community groups seeking space to get in touch.

How to Help:

Contact the club at renegadesihc@gmail.com

Spread the word using #SaveOurRink

