Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo Celebrates Ocean Conservation And Community Action

Courtesy Marine Education & Recreation Centre (MERC)

The Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo invites locals and visitors alike to explore the importance of sustainability and ocean conservation in our everyday lives. Taking place on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February at the Viaduct Events Centre, exhibitors will highlight sustainable practices, community-led initiatives, and innovations that aim to protect our environment and oceans.

Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, the Expo is part of a six-week celebration focused on Auckland’s deep connection to the sea.

“The health of our moana is at the heart of Auckland’s identity,” says Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. “The Sustainability Expo provides a unique opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the vital connection between our oceans and our community and speaks to the vision of the Moana Auckland festival."

The Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo brings together experienced sustainability practitioners, business leaders and rangatahi to share insights on how we can all help to protect our precious ocean taonga.

Expo collaborators include Tane Tarlton, grandson of marine legend Kelly Tarlton, who will be at the Expo with his 6-metre lifeboat in which he plans to circumnavigate New Zealand to raise awareness about critical issues facing New Zealand’s marine ecosystems.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Maritime Museum is hosting a family-friendly activation at the Expo with children's activities centred around seabirds and ocean conservation, alongside sustainability focused objects from its collection.

Visitors can use augmented reality colouring app Quivervision to colour in a fish and scan it to add to the Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo Digital Aquarium.

They can also check out whakairo (carving work) by Jacob Scott (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Āti Awa) and Jason Kendrick from specialist carving business, Te Ara Hihiko. The carvings are made from Cleanstone panels supplied by Māori-owned cleantech business Critical, which are made from hard-to-recycle soft plastics and old fishing nets.

Marine biologists Dr Tim Haggit and Nakita Daniel from Te–Hāwere-a-Maki Goat Island Marine Discovery Centre will highlight key issues facing our moana, providing visitors of all ages with an opportunity to engage and learn about ocean sustainability and conservation action in the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana.

In another display will be large-scale woven harakeke mussel ropes by master weaver Hinewaimarama Tanya Reihana-White and a ropu of weavers from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. Accompanying this will be a raranga (weaving) workshop led by Te Puāwai weavers. This is open for all ages from 2pm – 4pm on Saturday 22 February.

A Speaker Series on Saturday between 3pm – 5pm brings together a diverse range of participants and projects to present their work followed by panel discussions. Speakers include experts from natural resource advisor EnviroStrat, the University of Auckland, seaweed product expert AgriSea NZ, and students from Epsom Girls’ Grammar.

The Sustainability Expo coincides with the Z Manu World Champs’ second official qualification weekend, also part of Moana Auckland, which is taking place nearby at Karanga Plaza. This exciting event will see the waterfront light up with epic bombs, big splashes and loads of giveaways. Together, the Sustainability Expo and Z Manu World Champs promise to create an unforgettable day of ocean fun on Auckland’s waterfront.

“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these events are the perfect opportunity to celebrate our relationship with the ocean, explore ways to protect it, and take action toward a more sustainable future,” Hooper says.

Notes

The Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo is on Saturday 22 February and Sunday 23 February at the Viaduct Events Centre, 171 Halsey St, Auckland Central.

It is open 10am – 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Speaker Series runs from 3pm – 5pm on Saturday.

The Moana Auckland Sustainability Expo and Speaker Series are free to attend.

About us: Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency committed to making our region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business.

© Scoop Media

