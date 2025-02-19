Head Of Renowned French Orchestra Appointed NZSO Chief Executive

The head of France’s renowned Orchestre National de Bretagne/Laz-Senin Broadel Breizh will be the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s next Chief Executive.

American Marc Feldman, Executive Director of the award-winning Brittany-based orchestra, joins the NZSO in May.

Feldman’s appointment was announced today by NZSO Board Chair Carmel Walsh and follows an exhaustive national and international search for the national orchestra’s next Chief Executive.

“Marc Feldman’s achievements at the helm of Orchestre National de Bretagne are exceptional. Under his leadership, the ONB experienced financial stability, innovative artistic programming, engagement with diverse communities, as well as trusted and fruitful relationships with musicians and artistic collaborators. He has raised the profile of the orchestra in France and internationally, while growing its revenue and audiences, engaging with more communities and spearheading new creative partnerships. This is exactly what we want a new Chief Executive to accomplish with the NZSO,” says Walsh.

“Marc’s depth of experience with orchestras in the United States and France over three decades will be invaluable. Not only does he bring his passion for orchestral music and fresh perspectives, but a wealth of know-how working with government and private funders. He already knew about the NZSO from its international reputation, its recordings, and its distinctive place in New Zealand culture and history.”

Since leading the ONB from 2011, Feldman has won accolades for being awarded the coveted “National Orchestra” label from the French cultural Ministry, for its groundbreaking programming and its dedication to Breton culture and its people.

It has become an industry leader in new music performances in France, and initiated partnerships with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Royal Opera House, the European Space Agency, as well as being a founding member of the pioneering Creative Consortium to promote co-operation within the industry. These policies have increased the ONB’s annual income by €1 million (NZ$1.8m).

While Executive Director of California’s Sacramento Philharmonic Orchestra (2006-2011), Feldman secured new grants and donations totalling NZ$1.4m, commissioned new works, conceived and implemented a neighbourhood concert series, and partnered with Carnegie Hall’s Link UP community engagement project. In 2011 he was nominated for Arts Executive of the Year by the Sacramento Arts and Business Council and awarded a citation from the California State Senate for his commitment to the state’s diverse population.

Prior to his music administration career, Feldman trained and performed as solo bassoonist with the Orchestre National de Lyon, as well as orchestras throughout Canada and Europe. He was awarded a Tanglewood Fellowship under music legend Leonard Bernstein and acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Marc Feldman says: “I am truly honoured to be appointed to lead the NZSO. New Zealand’s unique culture and history will be my inspiration for bringing the organisation forward into a rich and exciting future throughout Aotearoa and on the world stage.”

Barbara Glaser, the NZSO’s Acting Chief Executive since January, will continue in her role until Feldman’s arrival. She follows Kirsten Mason, who was Acting Chief Executive from April to December last year.

Walsh says Mason and Glaser’s skills and experience ensured that New Zealanders continued to enjoy superb music performances, international guest artists, and that everything is in place for the orchestra’s 2025 concert season, which begins in March.

“As our Acting Chief Executives, Kristen and Barbara have been outstanding. Barbara was previously Chief Executive of Auckland Philharmonia for 17 years, so we know that until Marc’s arrival the NZSO is in safe hands.”

