Te Matatini O Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 – Live And Uninterrupted - On Whakaata Māori & Māori+

With less than one week to go until Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025, Whakaata Māori is proud to announce its most extensive coverage yet, with more cameras, more expert commentary, more analyses, more stories and more options to watch than ever before.

Coverage will begin with the pōwhiri on 24 February and the competition itself running for five intense days from 25 February to 1 March 2025 at Pukekura Park, Ngāmotu.

After a five year absence from Whakaata Māori screens, Kaihautū Shane Taurima says viewers can look forward to an unforgettable showcase of the best kapa haka in the world.

““We are honoured to welcome Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 back to the Home of Haka, where the heartbeat of our people, our reo, and our tikanga will be felt across the motu and beyond. This is more than a competition—it is a stage for excellence, a showcase of our resilience, and a moment of unity through haka and waiata.”

“Whakaata Māori is committed to bringing every performance, every story, and every emotion to life, ensuring that our culture shines brighter than ever,” say Shane Taurima.

Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) and Oriini Kaipara (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi) will co-anchor the commentary team. More insights and analysis will come from a rotating roster of haka experts.

Instagram influencer, Tahu Hollis of The Mish Aotearoa will explore the Taranaki region sharing stories on Whakaata Māori social platforms.

Last year, the Kapa Haka Regionals on MĀORI+ generated more than 1.6 million video views.

Expect more from our Te Matatini 2025 coverage:

Live and Uninterrupted: Watch every performance in real-time without breaks, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Enhanced Camera Coverage: More angles, more close-ups, and more immersive views capturing the full spectacle of each performance.

Expert Commentary & Analysis: In-depth insights from esteemed experts, providing context and deeper appreciation of the performances.

Comprehensive Digital & On-Demand Access: Tune in via television, Māori+ app and māoriplus.co.nz and social media for extensive coverage across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube.

The current Te Matatini champions are Te Whānau-a-Apanui. Join us from 25 February to 1 March to see who will be Toa Whakaihuwaka of 2025.

