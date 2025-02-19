I Love What We Do, Geoffrey O'Connor's Fourth Full-length Album, Is Out Now Via Dinosaur City

Geoffrey O'Connor's iconic fourth full-length album, I Love What We Do is out now via his new label home at Dinosaur City Records.

I Love What We Do is Geoff's most collaborative body of work to date. “The album involves more guest musicians than anything I’ve been involved with previously,” he says, “including harp, flute, singing saw, cello, viola, violin, choral harmonies and duet vocals. Following my most recent duets-only album, it felt like a good idea to again commit to a new and distinctive sonic palette.”

The collaborative process featured on past records such as For As Long As I Can Remember inpired further artistic unions which now feature on Geoffrey's Valentines Day release. The new album showcases works with the likes of with the virtuosic Hank Clifton-Williamson (Sarah Mary Chadwick, Mystery Shopper) on piano, violin and flute, Genevieve Fry (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) on harp, Jessica Venables (Jessica Says) on cello, and Emma Kelley on musical saw and violin. Backing vocalists include 80-year-old folk/blues legend Margret RoadKnight, as well as Emma Russack and Chloe Sanger (Good Morning). Geoffrey also returns to duet mode on album closer 'It’s Nice To Think' with the inimitable Sarah Mary Chadwick.

I Love What We Do is dominated by themes of rain, from Geoffrey’s Spy-In-A-Thunderstorm look on the Darren Sylvester-photographed cover, to the atmospheric field recordings that permeate the album. But it’s also Geoffrey’s sunniest record in a long time, at points harking back to the wide-eyed technicolour pop of his much-loved 2000s group Crayon Fields.

I Love What We Do sees a few sunbeams piercing through Geoffrey’s usually pensive, reflective, adult-oriented pop. “I find rain both exciting and soothing – two very different yet complementary feelings,” he says. “Similarly, the title I Love What We Do makes me think of both the wild and mundane things lovers do. This all feels appropriate for a collection of

songs about small moments that feel big.”

In celebration of Geoffrey's album release he will performing three album launch shows across Naarm/Melbourne, Gadigal Land/Sydney and Tarntanya / Adelaide, with ticket links and more information below.

