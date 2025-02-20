Perfume Genius & Aldous Harding Stun On 'No Front Teeth'

Today, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has released his new single 'No Front Teeth' featuring New Zealand folk singer-songwriter Aldous Harding. The track is full of tension bolstered by time changes throughout the song and the haunting, ethereal chorus driven by Harding’s vocals.

The music video is directed by Cody Critcheloe (who directed Perfume Genius’ legendary

'Queen' video) and is a fever dream-unhinged, sexually charged, hilarious and riveting, leaving the viewer questioning what is real and what is an aberration. It features Hadreas, Harding and longtime Perfume Genius band member and co-writer Alan Wyffels.

Last month, Perfume Genius announced his new album, Glory, coming out March 28th on long-time label home Matador Records. Glory was produced by Blake Mills and marks the 7th studio album in Hadreas; immaculate body of work. Along with the announcement, he released the first single, 'It’s a Mirror,' which received near unanimous critical praise and Pitchfork’s “Best New Track” distinction.” Hadreas ushers in a muscular and direct sound that feels like a decisive pendular swing back from the diffuse ambiance of 2022’s Ugly Season.

About Perfume Genius: Hadreas, a Seattle native, began his music career in 2008 and released his debut album, Learning, in 2010 via long-time label home Matador. The album immediately captured critics’ attention, with Pitchfork praising its “eviscerating and naked” songs, marked by “heartbreaking sentiments and bruised characterizations delivered in a voice that ranges from an ethereal croon to a slightly cracked warble.” These descriptors became the hallmarks of Perfume Genius - Hadreas’ unique ability to convey emotional vulnerability not only lyrically, but with his impressively nuanced vocals.

In 2012, Perfume Genius released Put Your Back N 2 It, further growing his audience and critical acclaim. His 2014 album, Too Bright, marked a bold evolution in production and confidence. Co-produced by Adrian Utley of Portishead, it featured the standout single “Queen,” which quickly became a queer anthem and powerful statement of identity. Hadreas later performed the track on Late Night with David Letterman.

In 2017, Perfume Genius released the GRAMMY-nominated No Shape, a breakthrough album that expanded his global fan base and brought mainstream recognition to his art. Produced by Blake Mills (Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes), the record earned high praise, with The New Yorker noting, “The center of his music has always been a defiant delicacy—a ragged, affirmative understanding of despair. No Shape finds him unexpectedly victorious, his body exalted.” During the album’s campaign, Hadreas appeared on multiple late-night shows and graced the cover of The Fader.

In 2020, Hadreas released Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, a critical masterpiece on Matador Records that garnered worldwide acclaim. Produced by GRAMMY winner Blake Mills, the album featured contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin, Rob Moose, and longtime collaborator Alan Wyffels. It explored and subverted concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, introducing distinctly American musical influences.Hadreas promoted the album with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (“Jason”), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (“Whole Life”), and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (“On The Floor”). He followed with Ugly Season, a project born from his collaboration with choreographer Kate Wallich on The Sun Still Burns Here, a dance piece commissioned by Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA and performed across major cities in 2019. The release included a stunning 30-minute film, Pygmalion’s Ugly Season, created with renowned visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite, blending surreal visuals with Hadreas music.

Mike Hadreas is now based in Los Angeles with his partner in life and music, Alan Wyffels.

