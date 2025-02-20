Pasifika Festival 2025: Celebrating The Heartbeat Of The Pacific In Tāmaki Makaurau

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will come alive with the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific, as the beloved Pasifika Festival returns to Western Springs Park on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 March 2025. One of the largest Pacific cultural celebrations in the world, this free, family-friendly event invites festival-goers to experience the richness of Pacific culture, language, and identity through an unforgettable two-day celebration.

With over 1,000 performers, and participation from eleven Pacific Island nations—including Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Hawai’i, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, and Tonga—the festival promises to be a dazzling showcase of live music, dance, arts and crafts, traditional food, and hands-on cultural experiences.

Festival-goers are in for a treat with a dynamic lineup of Pacific talent at Pasifika Festival 2025! Get ready to be moved by the soulful melodies of renowned Samoan singer Vaniah Toloa and experience the high-energy choreography of the internationally acclaimed “The Royal Dance Family”. Adding to the excitement, New Zealand Poet Laureate Dr. Selina Tusitala Marsh will host interactive creative workshops Mop Head, offering a deep dive into Pacific storytelling and identity. Beyond the stage, the festival will showcase live mural painting, traditional wood carving demonstrations and workshops.

Pasifika will also highlight the Government’s scholarship scheme for the Pacific Islands and a visual display of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade-supported projects, offering insight into the resilience and innovation of Pacific communities amidst global and environmental challenges.

Renowned Samoan woodcarvers John Crouch and Jim Stretton will also offer live demonstrations and workshops, celebrating the rich tradition of indigenous carving, and providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with this timeless art form.

The festival is also supported by NZ Post’s Pasifika Festival stamps, a special initiative celebrating Pacific art, culture, and heritage through a collection of commemorative stamps.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Major Events Group Manager Jep Savali emphasises the significance of the festival for Auckland’s vibrant Pacific community, which makes up over 300,000 of the city’s population:

“Pasifika Festival is a world-class event that brings our colourful Pacific culture to the global stage,” says Savali. “It’s a chance to celebrate the diversity and creativity of our communities, while enhancing Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s reputation as a destination for unforgettable events. We invite everyone to join us and experience the magical essence of Pasifika.”

Adding to the festivities, MOTAT will host Pasifika Vibes, a free Pacific-themed event at its Great North Road location. In partnership with Pasifika Festival, this family-friendly experience will include interactive children’s games, ukulele lessons, Pacific-themed films, and cultural performances.

MOTAT’s Chief Executive/Museum Director Craig Hickman-Goodall says, “We’re thrilled to support Pasifika Festival by offering free access to MOTAT Great North Road. Pasifika Vibes is a unique programme created in collaboration with the Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland Museum, and New Zealand Maritime Museum. Visitors can also enjoy discounted entry to our Aviation Hall and Motions Road experience.”

Pasifika Festival 2025 is proud to be a sustainable event, and festival-goers are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and sunhats are also advised for a comfortable day out. Auckland Transport recommends using its Journey Planner to ensure a stress-free experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this iconic celebration of Pacific culture. For more information, visit the Pasifika Festival website: https://www.aucklandnz.com/pasifika

Pasifika Festival is delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council.

