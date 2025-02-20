No.1 Taylor Swift Tribute Show Announces NZ Tour

The No.1 Taylor Swift tribute show, Taylor’s Story, today announces an eight-city tour of New Zealand this May – direct from North America. Pre-sales start today and all remaining tickets will be available via ticketing agents on Monday, 24 February.

Described as being so good that she “IS Taylor Swift”, Shannon, as Taylor will take you as close to the real deal as possible and dull the pain Swifties felt after missing out on the Eras tour.

Taylor’s Story will allow audiences to experience the magic of Taylor Swift's incredible career through a musical experience that narrates the evolution of Taylor's iconic songs across the eras. The all-ages show includes up to two hours of fun and is backed by her band of international musicians and professional dancers. Shannon, like Taylor, will take the stage with authenticity and energy, making you believe you're at a genuine Taylor Swift concert.

From the first note, Shannon captures Taylor's essence, perfectly embodying her style, stage presence, and powerful vocals. With multiple wardrobe changes, choreography, and hit after hit, Taylor's Story brings Taylor Swift's chart-topping songs to life in a way you've never experienced before. Whether it's the country roots of Love Story or the electrifying pop anthems like Shake It Off, Shannon effortlessly channels the emotion, flair, and energy Taylor is known for.

A show that has fans raving

Taylor’s Story has toured North America extensively, receiving rave reviews from fans and event organisers alike. Audience members shared:

"Taylor’s Story is fantastic! She really is Taylor!"

"What an amazing show you guys put on. Truly felt like we were at the Eras Tour. Lost our voices singing along!"

Shannon’s remarkable performance transcends mere tribute; it’s a celebration of Taylor Swift’s music and legacy. With an electrifying stage presence and attention to detail, Shannon brings Taylor’s story to life with passion and authenticity.

An experience you won’t want to miss

Shannon’s background in country music as a recording artist and seasoned performer sets her apart as one of the most captivating tribute artists. Her unique talent shines through, creating an immersive experience that transports audiences into the heart of Taylor Swift’s world. From the infectious pop beats to the heartfelt ballads, Shannon’s performance is nothing short of a theatrical spectacle.

Get ready to feel the magic and energy of Taylor Swift like never before. Let Taylor’s Story take you on a musical journey you’ll never forget.

Secure your tickets now to this unforgettable tribute experience!

About Taylor's Story

Taylor's Story is a tribute show that celebrates the evolution of Taylor Swift's music, from her country roots to her present-day pop anthems. Shannon, a dedicated performer with a background in country music, brings Taylor's story to life with passion and precision. With a full band, dancers, and stunning production, this is a show you won't want to miss!

These concerts are fan-sponsored and are not endorsed by or affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.

