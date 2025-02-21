James Fisher-Harris And Annessa Biddle Claim NZRL’s Top Player Awards For 2024

James Fisher-Harris (Kiwi #801) and Annessa Biddle (Kiwi Fern #169) have been crowned NZRL Player of the Year for 2024 for the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns respectively.

Debutants Alexis Tauaneai (Kiwi Fern #182) and Keano Kini (Kiwi #836) take out the Rookie of the Year awards, while Kauri Murray (Wheel Kiwi #6) have been awarded Wheelchair Player of the Year.

For Fisher-Harris, this makes it two seasons in a row to be awarded the Steve Watene Memorial Medal, taking out the top honour in 2023 also. Biddle has taken it up another notch after her standout debut season in 2023 earned her the Kiwi Ferns Rookie of the Year award.

Leading the Penrith Panthers to a fourth straight NRL Premiership title, Fisher-Harris also boasted a career high 96% defensive efficiency rate throughout the NRL season, as well as an average of 128 running metres.

Fisher-Harris' leadership and crushing defence especially were also on show as he reprised his role as Captain for the Kiwis in the 2024 Pacific Championships. Despite a tough campaign for the team, Fisher-Harris led from the front clocking up an average of 30 tackles per game.

Stacey Jones, Head Coach of the Kiwis, says, “Fisher-Harris has been playing at the highest level, both in the year he had for Penrith and again in the Kiwis jumper. He leads from the front both on and off the field and is one of our best players.”

For Biddle, it was another stellar season. She put in a dominant showing for the Kiwi Ferns in the Pacific Championships, her performances recognised when shortlisted for the 2024 IRL Golden Boot award.

As well, Biddle featured in the NRLW Premiership final, a key member of the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks team that narrowly missed out on taking out the title. Just like 2023, it was her strong running metres where she stood out the most, averaging 164 metres across the season.

Head Coach of the Kiwi Ferns, Ricky Henry, highlights Biddle as an inspiration to all wahine, saying, “Her commitment to her trade and dedication, belief and discipline have made her an absolute weapon and star of the women's game.

“Her pride in wearing the Black and White jersey undoubtedly resonates with fans and teammates alike and is a worthy winner of the 2024 Women's Player of the Year award.”

Wainuiomata native Alexis Tauaneai got the call up into the 2024 Kiwi Ferns squad, making an outstanding debut off the bench against Australia, before starting against Papua New Guinea. Her workload was evident throughout the campaign, and especially in the final loss against the Jillaroos, racking up 125 metres and 26 tackles.

Tauaneai also averaged 169 running metres and 33 tackles throughout the 2024 NRLW season for the St. George Illawarra Dragons, her name deservedly in the starting line-up for every game.

Henry says, “Alexis has a unique array of skills combining power, endurance and toughness. Especially at such a young age, she’s truly impressive.

“Alexis continues to amaze every time she takes to the field, and we saw another level of this when representing the Kiwi Ferns during the Pacific Championship. I would like to congratulate Alexis on receiving 2024 Rookie of the Year award.”

For the men, Keano Kini’s name was on everyone’s lips throughout the 2024 NRL season. The 20-year-old’s exciting attacking play for the Gold Coast Titans saw him average over 212 metres a game, earning him the starting fullback spot and ultimately the Paul Broughton Medal as the Titans’ Player of the Year.

This form continued after getting the call up into the Kiwis camp, the No. 1 clocking up 254, 240 and 302 metres in his three Pacific Championships games, his name deservedly on the 2024 IRL Golden Boot award shortlist.

“He’s had a real breakout year. With the Titans he was always consistent and earned that fullback spot, and he showed what he was capable of in the Kiwis after that,” says Jones.

“Keano has a huge future in the black and white jersey.”

Lastly, having taken up the role as Vice Captain of Aotearoa’s first wheelchair rugby league team, the Wheel Kiwis, Kauri Murray was a part of history in the team's two trans-Tasman Tests against Australia in 2024. Despite being new to rugby league, Murray took to the sport with ease. Having represented New Zealand in wheelchair basketball prior, he was able to use similar skillsets to lead from the front. He also had the honour of leading the haka for the team.

2024 New Zealand Rugby League Award Winners

New Zealand Kiwis Player of the Year – James Fisher-Harris New Zealand Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year – Annessa Biddle New Zealand Wheelchair Player of the Year – Kauri Murray New Zealand Kiwis Rookie of the Year – Keano Kini New Zealand Kiwi Ferns Rookie of the Year – Alexis Tauaneai

© Scoop Media

