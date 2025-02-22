Championship Winners In Fine Form To Add To National Bowls Bling

Winners of more than 20 national fours titles have moved through to post-section play from over 150 women’s and men’s teams after two days of qualifying in the Bowls New Zealand National Championships in Christchurch.

In the women’s competition there is plenty of support for Mandy Boyd, who plays out of the host Burnside club. The five-time national fours champion has half of her winning 2021 team back this year, along with women’s player of the year, Tayla Bruce.

Also through in the women’s competition after two tough days of qualifying is Nelson legend, Val Smith, recently retired from international competition after 667 appearances for her country. Smith is through to post-section play competing with her 2023 winning fours team.

The locals will have plenty to cheer for in the form of 87-years-young Bev Morel, the 2007 national fours winner, who has a new combination from her Elmwood club who cruised through qualifying.

It is a similar story in the men, with the Manurewa team skipped by Mike Galloway securing the required four wins in section play as they look to defend their 2024 title.

Always a key bowler to watch, Christchurch’s Gary Lawson (Elmwood Park), a seven-time winner of the national fours, has fellow 2020 winner Jamie Hill in his current quartet who went through impressively.

Chasing Gold Star honours, internationals Ali Forsyth and Shannon McIlroy have two new bowlers in their quartet from their 2018 combination, and were also impressive in qualifying.

Other former national fours winners to qualify for post-section play include North Canterbury’s Kerry Becks from Kaiapoi with a new combination from his 2016 winning team; and national coach Mike Kernaghan (Kaikorai), the 2014 national fours winner, who is safely through to the knockout phase.

There are 56 male teams and 26 female teams to gain the required four wins in section play to move to sudden death competition tomorrow with final set for Sunday.

The Mixed Pairs follow starting on Monday for four days.

The draws and results along with link to the free Live Stream can be found at www.bowlsnewzealand.co.nz.

