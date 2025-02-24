A Powerful Māori Story Comes To Life In Rotorua With “Te Tangi A Te Tūī”

Eve Gordon and Paku Fernandez in “Te Tangi a te Tui” (Photo credit: Ben Sarten)

“Te Tangi a Te Tūī”, an extraordinary Māori cirque theatre production, is set to take the stage at Sir Howard Morrison Centre, as part of a highly anticipated North Island tour.

Presented by Te Pou Theatre, The Dust Palace, and Performing Arts Network of New Zealand (PANNZ), this captivating performance is an exploration of love, loss, and hope, blending te reo Māori with breath-taking circus theatre. Performances in Rotorua will be held 10-11 August.

Written by Tainui Tukiwaho (Te Arawa, Tuhoe and Tūwharetoa) and Amber Curreen (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi), “Te Tangi a Te Tūī” is a deeply evocative narrative that weaves together Māori cultural storytelling with the physicality and artistry of circus performance. This powerful work delves into the relationship between Māori and the natural world, set against the backdrop of colonial impact and cultural adaptation.

Tukiwaho and co-creator and lead circus artist Eve Gordon, share a personal and profound connection to the story. Both hailing from Rotorua, they grew up together in the region, where their shared upbringing plays a pivotal role in shaping the authentic voice of the production.

Originally a collaboration between Te Rēhia Theatre and The Dust Palace, this production brings together the strength of kaupapa Māori theatre with the daring spectacle of circus arts. The result is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience that speaks to the soul of Aotearoa’s cultural heritage.

Andrew Wilson, CE of RotoruaNZ, said, “Rotorua is very proud to host ‘Te Tangi a te Tūī’. The performance celebrates Māori culture in such an innovative and powerful way and will not only engage and inspire our community but also contribute to our vibrant arts scene here in Rotorua. Sir Howard Morrison Centre is the perfect setting for this.”

Two public shows will be offered in Rotorua, giving the community the chance to experience this extraordinary production first-hand. In addition, there will be a special matinee for schools and kura in Rotorua and the wider region.

Maioha Allen, community engagement coordinator at The Dust Palace said, “Bringing students to ‘Te Tangi a te Tūī’ will not only deepen their understanding of te ao Māori but also provide them with a unique perspective on physical theatre and cultural expression. It’s an exciting way to celebrate and promote the arts, and a chance to witness a show created with children and teenagers in mind.”

For more information join the waitlist or visit sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Limited presale tickets are available from Thursday, 1 May.

General sales beginning Monday, 19 May.

Tour Details:

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, Tauranga, 6-7 August

Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua, 10-11 August

TSB Showplace, New Plymouth, 14-15 August

Forum North, Whangārei, 19-20 August

Turner Centre, Kerikeri, 22-23 August

About the Sir Howard Morrison Centre

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre rests on land gifted by Ngāti Whakaue, in the heart of Rotorua. The centre is dedicated to becoming the premiere bicultural performing arts and events centre in Aotearoa, with a strategy focused on inclusivity, community engagement and developing pathways for local artists. Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s approach weaves together strong partnerships with iwi and mana whenua, and diverse programming, showcasing its role as a vibrant cultural hub.

About RotoruaNZ

RotoruaNZ is the Economic Development Agency and Regional Tourism Organisation for Rotorua, driving economic growth and promoting the district as a place to work, study, visit, invest, and live. As a Council Controlled Organisation, it collaborates with iwi, businesses, and government to support growth and enhance Rotorua’s identity.

