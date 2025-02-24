Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari Welcomes $750,000 Funding Boost From International Visitor Levy

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (SMM) welcomes a significant funding boost of $750,000 over the next three years to support its biodiversity, conservation, and translocation work, thanks to the International Visitor Levy (IVL) as announced by Conservation Minister Tama Potaka on Saturday 22 February 2024.

"We are delighted and deeply grateful to be recognised by central government in this way," says SMM Co-Chair Don Scarlet.

"As the world’s largest fenced eco-sanctuary, surrounded by a 47km pest-proof fence, this funding is crucial for maintaining, protecting, and enhancing our 3,363-hectare ecosystem. It is a testament to the importance of the work we do for New Zealand’s biodiversity and translocation programmes and this funding will help to bridge some of the immediate fiscal gap to ensure we continue to deliver for New Zealand,” he says.

“Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is home to more than 730 native species of flora, fauna, and fungi, including endangered wildlife such as the North Island brown kiwi, kākāpō, and Hochstetter's frog. The significance of this funding cannot be overstated. It is a humbling recognition of our team’s dedication to conservation and the strength of our co-governance partnership with mana whenua,” adds Co-Chair Norma Taute.

The sanctuary is a significant receiving and source site for translocation programmes in New Zealand, contributing to thriving wildlife populations including North Island brown kiwi, kākāpō, takahē, tīeke, Mahoenui giant wētā, and tuatara, both within the sanctuary and in other parts of the country. Each year SMM undertakes the largest kiwi translocation project in the country in partnership with mana whenua and Save The Kiwi.

SMM’s Chief Executive Helen Hughes says the sanctuary has 20 years of experience in pioneering conservation practices and sustainable initiatives.

“Our dedicated team, including a network of 177 volunteers actively contribute to the sanctuary’s biodiversity outcomes on a daily basis and this work is being recognised internationally for setting global standards,” she says.

Helen also says Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari's long-standing partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC) is vital for achieving the sanctuary’s conservation goals and enhancing New Zealand's biodiversity.

"We look forward to continuing to partner with the Department of Conservation (DOC) to build the outcomes for our unique ecosystem and native species,” she says.

The sanctuary’s manuhiri (visitors) play a crucial role in supporting the sanctuary through their visits and Don says this funding from the IVL, which is also contributed to by international visitors, creates a wonderful funding ecosystem.

"Being able to invest in New Zealand’s biodiversity for future generations is a fantastic outcome of international tourism and the IVL. This funding will leverage our ability to continue this critical mahi,” he says.

