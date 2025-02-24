Golden Shears Set To Draw Thousands To Masterton This Weekend

Golden-Shears--Bolortseg-Lkhagva---Mongolia (Photo/Supplied)

Masterton, 24th February 2025 - Thousands of visitors are flocking to the Wairarapa this week as Masterton prepares to host the 63rd annual Golden Shears from Thursday. Organisers are also gearing up for the 20th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in 2026.

Golden Shears is New Zealand’s premier shearing, woolhandling and pressing event. First held at Masterton’s War Memorial Stadium in 1961, it has cemented the town’s reputation as the shearing capital of Aotearoa. From Thursday to Saturday, the event will see around 380 competitors participate in shearing, woolhandling, and pressing grades.

Among this year’s highlights, the Mongolian shearing team - last year’s breakout stars - return to Masterton, while Jack Fagan, fresh off winning the world’s largest cash shearing prize at the Oberton Quick Shear in Australia, will compete in both the Open Shearing and Thursday’s Speed Shear event.

Golden Shears President Trish Stevens says the region is buzzing, with accommodation almost fully booked and anticipation building for an action-packed weekend.

“This is our biggest weekend of the year, and we’re excited to build on the Golden Shears’ iconic status as we prepare to host the World Championships in 2026, bringing teams from all over the world to Masterton.

“We last hosted the event in 2012; since then, the sport has seen major technological advances. This weekend, we’re rolling out a new timing system that will be used for the world championships, an elite sport that attracts the best of the best.”

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Heidi Morton says Golden Shears is a world-class event and a major economic driver for the region.

“Last year, it generated over 2,500 visitor nights in the Wairarapa and more than $360,000 in visitor spending. On average, visitors spent $358 per person, and with the world championships on the horizon, we’re expecting another fantastic year for Golden Shears.

“Everyone should experience this at least once. If you’ve got some free time this weekend, head to Masterton and soak up everything Golden Shears has to offer—it’s a great day out for the whole family.”

Thursday night’s events, including the Speed Shear featuring Leon Samuels Golden Shears 2024 Open Champion, are free to attend. Tickets for the rest of the programme start at $10 for children and $20 for adults.

Find out more and purchase tickets at www.goldenshears.co.nz

