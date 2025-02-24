Step Into The Unknown: Audiences Invited To Attend Secret Time Travel Meeting In Costume At NZ Fringe

Get ready for an unforgettable evening that defies time, space, and logic! Author, comedian and futurist Shawn Wickens is bringing his mind-bending comedy show, Secret Time Travel Meeting, to NZ Fringe—and in the true spirit of Fringe theater and community gatherings--participation is highly encouraged. Audience members may show up in costume!

Whether it's cosplay, a ridiculous disguise, or an elaborate get-up, Wickens invites attendees to dress up as anyone (or anything) they can imagine. After all, at a "Secret Time Travel Meeting," you never know from where—or when—a person might appear.

Expect to see pirates, robots, aliens, witches, wizards, and perhaps even a version of yourself from the future! “This show is about expanding the imagination and questioning the boundaries of time and space,” says Wickens. “It just makes sense that attendees would look as wild and diverse as the theories I’m exploring.”

What You Can Expect

Secret Time Travel Meeting isn’t just a comedy show—it’s an optimistic journey into the wild possibilities of time travel. With sharp humor, speculative ideas, and mind-bending audience participation, Wickens explores everything from quantum strangeness to the ethics of time travel.

After performing across North America, including at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Atlanta Fringe, and SoloCom NYC, Wickens is bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to New Zealand for the first time. With its mix of laughter, science, and optimism, Secret Time Travel Meeting is ideal for fans of sci-fi, stand-up comedy, and anyone curious about the future.

Details:

Venue: Te Auaha Gallery, 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro, Wellington

Dates: February 26 – March 1, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM (60 minutes)

Tickets: $15.00

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, including bathroom facilities

About Shawn Wickens

Shawn Wickens is a NYC-based comedian, author, and optimistic dreamer. He’s the creator of Secret Time Travel Meeting, a show that combines smart humor, ridiculous physics theories, and interactive audience engagement. Wickens recently performed to rave reviews at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and is known for his ability to mix humor with mind-bending ideas.

Prepare for the Unexpected!

Join this “Secret Meeting” and become part of a truly unique Fringe experience. Whether you arrive as yourself or someone—or something—else entirely, you’ll leave with a smile, a head full of questions, and maybe even a belief that time travel isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable!

Will You Meet a Pirate, a Robot, or Your Future Self?

Only Time Will Tell...

This is more than just a show. It’s a Secret Time Travel Meeting. Will you dress the part?

