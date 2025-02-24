Classical Music Celebration Returns To Queenstown

Queenstown’s Whakatipu Music Festival returns to the Arts calendar this Easter with an outstanding line up of up-and-coming young talent.

Mentored and supported by national and international classical music professionals, the festival will feature six concerts over four days between April 18 to 21.

Twelve emerging New Zealand musicians aged 18-28, went through a rigorous selection process to be chosen to perform. Over the festival week they will receive guidance and coaching from five renowned artists who will also perform over the weekend.

They include choral director Dr. Karen Grylls, pianists Bernadette Harvey and Stephen De Pledge, cellist Julian Smiles and violinist

Ioana Cristina Goicea (winner of the 2017 Michael Hill International Violin Competition.).

These six major performances will take place at the Queenstown Memorial Centre, showcasing everything from Bach to Broadway, and classical to jazz.

Opening Night on April 18 will feature talented artists at the start of their careers performing works for voice and violin and conclude with Brahms beautiful piano trio brought to life by Ioana Cristina Goicea, Julian Smiles and Bernadette Harvey.

Saturday’s concerts include Next Gen 1 giving young local musicians their chance to shine alongside some of the emerging young artists. Later that evening Urbane roams between Brahms, Boulanger and Mozart, a soirée containing something to delight all musical tastes.

A delightful Sunday afternoon performance called

Next Gen 2 highlights choral and instrumental works traversing classical, Baroque and contemporary musical styles. From 7pm, Musical Smorgasbord ranges from Liszt’s Romantic-era piano sonata to British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylors’s piano quintet and Rebecca Clarke’s sonata for viola and piano. For a sweet dessert, enjoy an appealing selection of light operetta works.

The festival finale

Rejoice! is a not-to-be-missed concert that is an ode to ensemble and choral music-making. Combined forces of community, emerging artists and renowned musicians come together to rejoice in the power of music.

Executive Director Anne Rodda says she would love to see visitors and locals embracing a weekend of musical excellence.

“We’d really love as many people as possible to join us in celebrating this Easter season with music that touches the heart and thrills the soul,” she says.

“The festival is focused on uplifting local talent and stimulating the thriving arts community in Queenstown-Lakes, delivered by a local workforce mentored by industry professionals.”

A series of workshops are also being held alongside the concerts in which keen music lovers are invited to participate.

Tickets for all six events are on sale at eventfinda.co.nz starting at $15 for students and $49/$59 for adults.

For more information about events and to register for Community Workshops, visit https://michaelhillviolincompetition.co.nz/whakatipu-music-festival/

