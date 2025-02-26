Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards ­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Finalists Announced For Seven Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is proud to announce the Finalists being considered in seven categories for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa, set to take place on Thursday 20 March 2025 in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by our independent Executive Judging Panel as using their passion to make our country a better place.

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa 2025 Finalists (in alphabetical order):

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki/Ngāti Porou) is a world champion kayaker, and New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian of all time. Her outstanding achievements have cemented her influence as a role model for perseverance, excellence and positive change.

– Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki/Ngāti Porou) is a world champion kayaker, and New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian of all time. Her outstanding achievements have cemented her influence as a role model for perseverance, excellence and positive change. Professor Beverley Lawton ONZM (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Professor Bev Lawton ONZM (Ngā Porou) is a pioneering force in women’s health in Aotearoa. Over the past year, her advocacy led to New Zealand’s historic shift to HPV self-testing as the primary method for cervical screening – making Aotearoa the first high-income country to do so.

– Professor Bev Lawton ONZM (Ngā Porou) is a pioneering force in women’s health in Aotearoa. Over the past year, her advocacy led to New Zealand’s historic shift to HPV self-testing as the primary method for cervical screening – making Aotearoa the first high-income country to do so. Sarah Hirini ONZM (Manawatū-Whanganui) – Renowned rugby union player Sarah Hirini ONZM (Ngati Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) is a true inspiration in the world of rugby. In 2024 – after making an incredible comeback from injury – she played a pivotal role in securing gold for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa says, "These three wāhine – Dame Lisa Carrington, Professor Bev Lawton, and Sarah Hirini – are shining examples of what Aotearoa stands for in the past twelve months. Dame Lisa's unparalleled achievements as our most decorated Olympian inspire us all to push the limits of excellence, while Sarah's incredible comeback and gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics show the power of resilience and teamwork. Professor Bev’s pioneering work in women’s health, particularly her leadership in advocating for HPV self-testing, has made Aotearoa a global leader in healthcare innovation. Together, they embody the strength and determination of small but mighty Aotearoa. Sarah and Lisa inspire and lead, motivating the next generation of athletes, while Bev’s mahi is saving lives. They prove greatness can be achieved in every field.”

Earlier this year, the Awards Office called on Aotearoa to honour extraordinary Kiwi, those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place, by casting a nomination. Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel and 10 Semi-Finalists per category selected. The Executive Judging panel then had impossible job to carefully whittle down the Semi-Finalists to just three Finalists in each Award. Winners will be revealed at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday 20 March 2025 in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

2025 Category Award Finalists (in alphabetical order):

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Matatahi o Te Tau

Alexia Hilbertidou (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As the founder of GirlBoss New Zealand, Alexia Hilbertidou is a trailblazing young leader and social entrepreneur. Her mahi has seen her take the stage at some of the world’s largest conferences, and she continues to advocate for others through international leadership roles.

– As the founder of GirlBoss New Zealand, Alexia Hilbertidou is a trailblazing young leader and social entrepreneur. Her mahi has seen her take the stage at some of the world’s largest conferences, and she continues to advocate for others through international leadership roles. Ben Purua (Waikato) – Ben Purua (Tainui) embodies resilience, transformation, and hope – emerging from a troubled past to become an inspiring leader in New Zealand's agricultural sector.

– Ben Purua (Tainui) embodies resilience, transformation, and hope – emerging from a troubled past to become an inspiring leader in New Zealand's agricultural sector. Namulau‘ulu Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Namulau‘ulu Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele (Fogapoa, Leulumoega Tuai, Lefaga) is a globally recognised Samoan leader and software engineer from Cannons Creek, Porirua, forging new pathways to bridge the digital divide for Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Matapuputu o Te Tau

Bill Day MNZM JP (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – As the founder of the Wellington Hospitals Foundation, Bill Day MNZM JP has spent two decades championing healthcare. Under his leadership, the foundation has grown into a vital organisation, positively impacting New Zealanders across the motu.

– As the founder of the Wellington Hospitals Foundation, Bill Day MNZM JP has spent two decades championing healthcare. Under his leadership, the foundation has grown into a vital organisation, positively impacting New Zealanders across the motu. Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Ngapuhi, Ngati Porou) is an outstanding artist and leader in Maori arts and education. At nearly eighty, her remarkable contributions to Maori arts span decades of pioneering work and advocacy.

– Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Ngapuhi, Ngati Porou) is an outstanding artist and leader in Maori arts and education. At nearly eighty, her remarkable contributions to Maori arts span decades of pioneering work and advocacy. John & Lily Coleman (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – On the rolling lands west of Kaikohe, farmers John and Lily Coleman have carved off four hectares of land encompassing a historic pā site, and gifted it to local hapu– an impactful reminder to New Zealanders of how we can work together to rebuild whānau connections to the land.

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o Te Tau

Ben Phillpotts-Scales and William Murrell (Canterbury Waitaha) – As the co-founders of KiwiFibre, Ben Phillpotts-Scales and William Murrell (Ngāi Tahu) are pioneering sustainable innovation on world stage by harnessing some homegrown goodness: our humble harakeke.

– As the co-founders of KiwiFibre, Ben Phillpotts-Scales and William Murrell (Ngāi Tahu) are pioneering sustainable innovation on world stage by harnessing some homegrown goodness: our humble harakeke. Emma Lewisham (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Emma Lewisham is Co-Founder and CEO of Emma Lewisham, a skincare company established in New Zealand in 2019. Renowned for delivering evidence-based skincare, uniting luxurious, high-performance, and natural formulations while leading the industry in sustainability.

– Emma Lewisham is Co-Founder and CEO of Emma Lewisham, a skincare company established in New Zealand in 2019. Renowned for delivering evidence-based skincare, uniting luxurious, high-performance, and natural formulations while leading the industry in sustainability. Professor Simon Malpas (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As co-founder and CEO of Kitea Health, distinguished New Zealand scientist Professor Simon Malpas led the development of the world’s smallest implantable brain pressure sensor – offering patients a groundbreaking method to monitor brain pressure at home.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Biz Bell (Marlborough Te Tauihu-o-te-waka) – With years of experience delivering significant biodiversity gains in Aotearoa New Zealand and globally, Elizabeth (Biz) Bell is a leading force in ecological restoration and predator eradication.

– With years of experience delivering significant biodiversity gains in Aotearoa New Zealand and globally, Elizabeth (Biz) Bell is a leading force in ecological restoration and predator eradication. Dan Henry (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Dan Henry is the driving force behind Predator Free Miramar, a thriving community project that aims to eradicate introduced predators from the peninsula.

– Dan Henry is the driving force behind Predator Free Miramar, a thriving community project that aims to eradicate introduced predators from the peninsula. Deborah Manning ONZM (Otago Ōtākou) – Lawyer turned social entrepreneur, Deborah Manning ONZM is a trailblazer in sustainability and food security – transforming New Zealand’s food rescue landscape through her venture KiwiHarvest and the NZ Food Network.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Kahira-Rata Olley MNZM (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Kahira-Rata Olley MNZM is a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence and those facing generational trauma – founding a range of support programmes and initiatives in the Rotorua community.

– Kahira-Rata Olley MNZM is a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence and those facing generational trauma – founding a range of support programmes and initiatives in the Rotorua community. Subash Chandar K (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Subash Chandar K – known online as 'infinityplusone' – is a game-changing educator who has made a significant impact on students across Aotearoa, creating a popular YouTube channel that provides free, detailed tutorials covering NCEA mathematics.

– Subash Chandar K – known online as 'infinityplusone' – is a game-changing educator who has made a significant impact on students across Aotearoa, creating a popular YouTube channel that provides free, detailed tutorials covering NCEA mathematics. Tāme Iti (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Tāme Iti (Ngai Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Waikato) is a well known champion for Māori rights, fearlessly and creatively challenging conventional narratives. In 2024, he led a powerful hīkoi to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, serving as both an inspiration and a call to action.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

AWHI (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Founded in 2018 by two Tauranga police officers, AWHI is a groundbreaking, tikanga-based initiative that connects people in need with community-based support services.

– Founded in 2018 by two Tauranga police officers, AWHI is a groundbreaking, tikanga-based initiative that connects people in need with community-based support services. Lake Alice Survivors and Citizens Commission on Human Rights New Zealand (Across Aotearoa) – Over the last five decades, survivors of ill-treatment at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit – have bravely fought for justice, leading a historic case against New Zealand at the United Nations. With steadfast support from the Citizen's Commission of Human Rights (NZ), led by their director Mike Ferriss, they have brought long-awaited recognition to thousands.

– Over the last five decades, survivors of ill-treatment at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit – have bravely fought for justice, leading a historic case against New Zealand at the United Nations. With steadfast support from the Citizen's Commission of Human Rights (NZ), led by their director Mike Ferriss, they have brought long-awaited recognition to thousands. Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Representing over 35,000 Muslim women from more than 50 ethnic backgrounds, The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand empowers and advocates for women across Aotearoa, creating a platform for positive change locally and globally.

