Nuggets Welcome Back Mike Ruske For Season 2025

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the return of Mike Ruske to their roster for the 2025 season. Ruske, a dynamic guard, is set to rejoin the team, bringing his experience and talent back to the court for the 2025 edition of the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

Standing at 6'0", Ruske has consistently demonstrated his agility, court vision, and defensive skills. In his previous tenure with the Nuggets, Ruske achieved career highs of 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a single game, showcasing his potential and dedication.

"I am thrilled to be back with the Nuggets and eager to contribute to what will hopefully be a successful season on-court," said Ruske. "I'm ready to give my all, and help the team reach our goals for 2025."

Nuggets’ head coach, Mike Kelly, expressed his enthusiasm about Ruske's return.

"We're delighted to have Mike back on the team,” Kelly said. “It has been great to see his hard work and commitment this pre-season. We will need everyone to contribute in our pursuit of the Championship."

Ruske joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox and Caleb Smiler on the Nuggets 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

