Mac Stodart Latest New Addition To Nuggets’ 2025 Roster

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce the signing of Mac Stodart for the upcoming 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season. Stodart, a 23-year-old forward hailing from Southland, brings a wealth of talent to the Nuggets' roster.

Stodart has a rich basketball background, having represented Otago in representative basketball in the past, and being selected for the U16 and U18 New Zealand teams.

After graduating from St. Andrew’s College, Stodart earned a Division II scholarship at Concordia University Irvine, before transferring to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS). During his time at UCCS, Stodart averaged 10.5 points per game and was recognised on the RMAC First-Team All-Academic for two consecutive years.

In 2020, Stodart appeared in 13 games for the Canterbury Rams during the Sal’s NBL Showdown. He returned to the Rams for the 2024 season after four years abroad, where he continued to develop his skills and make a significant impact on the court.

Stodart expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets for the 2025 season.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Otago Nuggets,” Stodart said. “I have a lot of respect for the team and the organisation, and I can't wait to contribute to our success this season."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for the latest addition to the Nuggets’ roster.

"Mac is a fantastic player with a strong work ethic and a great attitude,” Kelly said. “His physicality and shooting ability will be a tremendous asset to our team, and we're excited to see what he can bring to the court this season."

Stodart joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Mike Ruske and Caleb Smiler on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

