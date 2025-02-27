Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mac Stodart Latest New Addition To Nuggets’ 2025 Roster

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 9:24 am
Press Release: Otago Nuggets

The Otago Nuggets are thrilled to announce the signing of Mac Stodart for the upcoming 2025 Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL) season. Stodart, a 23-year-old forward hailing from Southland, brings a wealth of talent to the Nuggets' roster.

Stodart has a rich basketball background, having represented Otago in representative basketball in the past, and being selected for the U16 and U18 New Zealand teams.

After graduating from St. Andrew’s College, Stodart earned a Division II scholarship at Concordia University Irvine, before transferring to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS). During his time at UCCS, Stodart averaged 10.5 points per game and was recognised on the RMAC First-Team All-Academic for two consecutive years.

In 2020, Stodart appeared in 13 games for the Canterbury Rams during the Sal’s NBL Showdown. He returned to the Rams for the 2024 season after four years abroad, where he continued to develop his skills and make a significant impact on the court.

Stodart expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets for the 2025 season.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Otago Nuggets,” Stodart said. “I have a lot of respect for the team and the organisation, and I can't wait to contribute to our success this season."

Nuggets head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm for the latest addition to the Nuggets’ roster.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Mac is a fantastic player with a strong work ethic and a great attitude,” Kelly said. “His physicality and shooting ability will be a tremendous asset to our team, and we're excited to see what he can bring to the court this season."

Stodart joins Joshua Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Mike Ruske and Caleb Smiler on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

Don’t miss a moment of the action this 2025 Sal’s NBL season – sign up for an Otago Nuggets Membership, here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Otago Nuggets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 