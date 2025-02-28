A-Leagues To Again Introduce Breaks For Players Observing Ramadan

Friday 28 February: The A-Leagues will once again support Players and Match Officials observing Ramadan to break their fast during matches across the Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men.

During the period of Ramadan, should a Match be held during the time of sunset, Club or Match Officials may make a request for a special break to occur, after sunset, to allow Players or Match Officials to break their fast.

In 2025, Ramadan falls between Rounds 21 to 24 for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men, and rounds 17 to 21 for Ninja A-League Women.

First introduced during the A-Leagues 2023/24 season, the policy stipulates that a Club or Match Official may make a request to the Match Commissioner 90 minutes before kick-off when submitting the ‘player selection list’.

The Match Commissioner will discuss with the Match Officials a mutually agreed time to take one Ramadan break - 90 seconds in length - relevant to the scheduled sunset. The approximate time of the break will then be communicated with Clubs and broadcast partners prior to kick off.

The break will be held as soon as possible, when the ball is out of play in a neutral position, after the mutually agreed time has been met with the conditions of;

Players and Match Officials must remain on the field of play;

Substitutes and Officials on the bench must remain in the technical area;

The clock will continue to run with the allotted time added on as extra time, and;

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Referee will signal 15 seconds remaining at which time Players are to take their positions back on the field of play.

A-Leagues Executive Chair, Stephen Conroy said: “Ramadan is a sacred period for a number of our fans, players and match officials.

“This policy is important to safeguard the wellbeing of players and officials, but equally to ensure those who observe important religious events feel supported in the sport.”

“Football continues to exemplify its acceptance and inclusivity for all, and we are proud to be able to support observing players and match officials during this time.”

About A-Leagues:

The A-Leagues represent the pinnacle of professional football in Australia, comprising Isuzu UTE A-League Men's and Ninja A-League Women competitions. The 2024/25 season will see 13 clubs compete in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and 12 in the Ninja A-League Women.

The A-Leagues, operated by Australian Professional Leagues (APL), is delivering against its bold ambition to develop top-tier professional football talent in Australia, drive engagement across the leagues and to build on football’s undisputed position as the country’s most popular participation sport.

© Scoop Media

