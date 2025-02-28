Sex Pistols Announce Bleeders As Special Guests

AUCKLAND Friday 28th February: In August 2024, Frank Carter joined Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols for one of the most surprising and adored music events of the year. Members of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, plus life-long fan and modern-day punk icon Carter, performed the Sex Pistols’ iconic 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full. Carter fitted like a glove, perfectly recreating the songs that changed the world, while resolutely remaining himself.

In exciting news for New Zealand fans, nearly 30 years since they were last on these shores, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced two exclusive New Zealand shows in Auckland on April 2 followed by Christchurch on April 3, playing Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety.

Now, Sex Pistols are excited to announce New Zealand band BLEEDERS as special guests for these two shows.

Formed in 2002, Auckland based Bleeders recently marked 20 years with a run of sold-out shows celebrating two decades of blood sweat and tears as one of Aotearoa’s most beloved and successful Hardcore Punk, Rock N Roll bands.

Throughout their career Bleeders have had a string of successful releases including their debut EP ‘A Bleeding Heart’, followed by 2006’s ‘Sweet as Sin’ album which reached #2 on the charts and awarded them Best Rock Album and in 2019 Bleeders released the much anticipated come back with the “Delusions” EP.

Live performance, locally and internationally has been integral to Bleeder’s story and in 2025 they are set to tear up the stage bringing their signature energy to these shows.

