National Gathering For Glass Artists

Gather NZSAG 2025 Group Photo by Brad Fisher - Digital Handyman

The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) was thrilled to host Gather, its national conference, in Whanganui from February 21–23, 2025. Marking the first major gathering since the NZ and Australian combined glass conference in 2019, the event brought together artists and enthusiasts to celebrate and showcase Aotearoa’s glass art talent.

Whanganui, a UNESCO City of Design, provided the ideal setting, with panels and talks at the newly reopened Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, live demonstrations at New Zealand Glassworks – Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao (NZG), and support from Amokura Glass. The ‘Gather’ Members exhibition held at NZG runs till the 30 March featuring over 30 stunning glass works in a variety of techniques and styles. Aside from the well known definition, the word ‘gather’ is also a glassmaking term to describe the act of collecting molten glass from the furnace.

A Gather highlight was an engaging conversation between renowned glass artist Ann Robinson ONZM and curator Andrew Clifford, Director of the Sarjeant Gallery. Both having worked as proud ‘Westies’ from the Waitākere Ranges of Auckland, Robinson and Clifford shared a dynamic rapport. Robinson, known for her pioneering work in glass casting, reflected on her career, humorously noting that the audience had “got off lightly” compared to the 50 hours of oral history she recently recorded for Te Papa. When asked for advice for emerging artists, she emphasised, “You have to be absolutely obsessed. You should love what you do and find a way to make every part of it a sensual experience. Also, make sure you get an overdraft.”

Ben Edols demo at Gather 2025. Left Lewis Batchelar, Centre Edols, Right Nathan Moore. (Photo/Joanne Sullivan)

The conference featured insightful discussions on production glass art and creative inspiration. Teresa Cimino, Business Operations Manager at the Sarjeant Gallery, moderated a panel exploring the dynamics of production glass art in New Zealand, featuring Thomas Barter, known for his origami-inspired designs; Rebecca Heap, an internationally trained glassblower; and Jenny McLeod, a kiln-formed glass artist and studio owner. Another panel, led by Dr. Emma Bugden, Strategic Lead Creative Industries for Whanganui & Partners, delved into the question of “Where do good ideas come from”, featuring Te Rongo Kirkwood, who explores archetypal symbolism and humanity’s connection to nature; award-winning sculptor-turned-ceramicist Andrea du Chatenier; George Agius, who investigates memory and identity through glass and print; and Philip Stokes, who shared insights from his artistic practice.

American-based artist Katrina Hude delivered an inspiring presentation on the value of diverse voices in the arts and the importance of community, sparking discussions on the future of glass art in New Zealand and international collaboration opportunities. Following the conference, she led Pull, Stretch and Twist: Patterns in Glass from February 25 to March 1 at Amokura Glass in Rotorua, culminating in a public demonstration at on March 2. Australian artist Ben Edols led Cups, Canes + Small Objects from February 24–27 at New Zealand Glassworks in Whanganui, focusing on refining core glassblowing techniques through repetition and precision.

The conference’s social highlight was the Saturday night mask party, Where the Wild Things Gather, held at the Whanganui Musicians Club, where attendees mingled, danced to DJ Kit Lawrence, and enjoyed farm-to-table wood-fired sausages from Big Moose. “No conference is complete without a celebration, and Gather was as festive and engaging as we had hoped. As a volunteer-led initiative, we are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to its success” reflects NZSAG President Philip Stokes.

