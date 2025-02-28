Out Now - 'Welcomer' Release Their Long Awaited New Single ‘Nothing Of You Remaining’!

Photo by Christopher Menzies Brown

Pōneke based collaborative group, Welcomer, centered around main songwriter Miles Sutton, release their new single ‘Nothing of You Remaining'!. The new release is their first since their acclaimed, self-titled, debut EP, from late 2022. After much time, spent carefully practicing their craft, the new music is a striking taste of what’s to come, with an album also in the works, for release later in 2025.

The incoming Welcomer release, featuring Miles’ unmistakable vocals, marks a confident step forward after a decade spent developing their unique style of songwriting. Sonically the song is inspired both by folk traditions and the best of NZ music’s DIY heritage. Aiming for an ambitious, warm and layered sound, Welcomer emerge here at their very best.

With this track, as with past releases, the kaupapa of Welcomer aims to be songwriting focussed, with honest and creatively arranged pop songs, resulting in their unique, raw wilted pop sound.

Pulling in some exceptional local talent for the finishing touches, the song features strings by New Zealand School of Music composer in residence, Elliot Vaughan and is produced by Jesse Austin-Stewart, an engineer and producer as well known in academic, orchestral and sound art circles as he is in pop music. The song was mastered by Mike Gibson whose credits include Avantdale Bowling Club, The Phoenix Foundation and L.A.B.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The song is a confident declaration of what makes Miles’ songwriting compelling: a lyrical narrative equal parts humour and heartache. It follows a friend struggling to process the collapse of a relationship in vivid detail. The jokes are dark (‘hope is an anchor.. weighing you down.’) but the humour adds a levity as the narrator takes on a consoling role. The song finds the central character seeking renewal in vulnerability with a wide-screen, full-hearted chorus.

The band is made up of Palmerston North music scene stalwart Shannen Georgia Petersen (she/they) (Sports Dreams, Fruit Juice Parade, Khaki Department), NYC based synthesizer wiz Zac Sutton (he/him) (Prizegiving, Bad Friend and Zachary Backdrop), Eddie Crawshaw (he/him) on bass (Sheep, Dog and Wolf, Lake South) and Ox Lennon (they/them) on drums.

Miles spent his early career touring internationally and playing festivals both here and abroad (e.g. CMJ, Laneway, Camp A Low Hum, Newtown Fest, Performance Arcade, Sad by Sad South). After signing with Papaiti Records he began collaborating with its roster of artists, touring with Lontalius and contributing lyrics to Tiny Engines Records’ artist Yon Loader’s acclaimed debut record, released in 2024. He currently resides in France.

‘Nothing of you Remaining’, is accompanied by a strangely cathartic music video made with help from NZ on Air. It was filmed in Pōneke and directed by NYC based filmmaker Taylor Galmiche.

Both the Video & Single are released on February 28th, with thanks to NZ on Air for funding support!

