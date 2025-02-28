OUT TODAY - Elliott Dawson, Releases ‘Speaking Frankly’

Following on from previous successes with past singles ‘Quarter Life’, and ‘Calling Time’, Elliott Dawson continues to push the boat out like few other local talents, with the release of ‘Speaking Frankly’. This latest release is the final single from his new album, ‘Certain Death’, coming on 4 April 2025.

More than delivering, ‘Speaking Frankly’ features Dawson’s penchant for the absurd, mixing in unconventional grooves with heavy guitars and dramatic saxophone and trumpet. On ‘Speaking Frankly’ Dawson muses with his ability to hold a grudge, questioning the value of forgiveness in an inherently transactional world, but with a sensibility that suggests he might actually be able to just let it all go. Past singles, ‘Quarter Life’ and ‘Calling Time’ proved to be hits on the SRN, charting for multiple weeks on 95bFM’s Top Ten and in RadioScope’s Alternative Music Charts, now its time for ‘Speaking Frankly to shine’. This new release is a peach within Dawson’s blossoming catalogue of unmistakable alternative excellence.

‘Certain Death’, Dawson’s forthcoming album, was recorded in Pōneke throughout 2023, produced by Wellington Legend James Goldsmith (DARTZ, Wiri Donna, Mermaidens), and is being released independently in April 2025. It’s about as honest as he’s ever going to be. “This record took a lot out of me. I did a lot of staring at the ceiling and scratching my head, like do I really want to go there? Some things are better left in the ground, and this one felt like exhuming my own remains”. The album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and through Flying Out .

Since we last heard from Mr Dawson, he’s toured his debut record ‘Hang Low’, supported acts such as Black Midi (UK) and Sorry (UK), and stamped his mark on festivals like Welcome to Nowhere and CubaDupa. He’s also cemented his moonlighting gig as lead guitarist in the abominable Wiri Donna on her recently released EP ‘In My Chambers”. Nevertheless, ‘Certain Death’ draws a line in the sand on a new era for Dawson, one in which the universality of mortality takes centre stage.

